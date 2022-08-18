freeboot

Joe Lasher and Parmalee drew one of Freeboot Friday’s largest crowds in 2018.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker will headline the first Freeboot Friday of the season on Sept. 2, the Uptown Greenville organization announced on Thursday.

The event at Five Points Plaza serves as the community’s official pregame pep rally for ECU Pirate home football games. The free celebration offers live music, vendors, inflatables and family activities, food and beverages at the city lots at Fifth and Evans streets.

