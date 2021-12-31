Out of the 120 COVID-positive inpatients at Vidant Health hospitals on Wednesday, 101 did not receive their vaccine.
Data from Vidant Health said that on Wednesday 34 COVID patients were in intensive care, 30 of who were not vaccinated, and that 17 of the 20 on ventilators were unvaccinated.
At a news conference Thursday morning, Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, an infectious disease specialist with Vidant Health, reiterated the vaccine’s importance.
“My plea, I use that word very honestly, is to please, please, please get vaccinated,” Gallaher said during opening remarks at the conference. “We cannot emphasize that enough. When I say vaccinated, the value of the booster is extremely effective. Early data out of the U.K. and South Africa has shown that booster …. gets you protected from roughly 33 percent to about 75 percent.”
Gallaher said vaccination is important for children as well now that the shots are approved for youth 5 and older.
“When I say vaccinated please hear me say that includes children five and up,” Gallaher said. “Parents, please vaccinate your children. This is hugely important. We are seeing more cases of MISC, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It is not that common. Most kids are actually either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, but most children do not live by themselves … and they live with other people who can spread it as well.”
Doctors continue to emphasize that the highly contagious omicron variant is the cause of the recent surge in eastern North Carolina. Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail on Wednesday said that sequencing showed 23 percent of cases are omicron.
“Omicron is here and we continue to see an ever-increasing amount of omicron in our sequencing,” Gallaher said. “The exact percentage is hard to know because we sequence a batch at a time but it is logarithmically increasing. It is safe to say that most, definitely most, of the variants are omicron at this point.”
“We did expect this (surge),” Gallaher said. “We saw the tsunami coming towards us from other places in the world and the western part of the state earlier on.”
Holiday gatherings could have contributed to the surge. Omicron has a shorter incubation period than previous strains of the virus which took about two weeks to present itself in patients, Gallaher said. Current sequencing could already be showing results from Christmas gatherings.
In addition to the vaccine, Gallaher advised people to continue washing their hands, wearing a mask and watching their distance. He recommended outdoor gatherings if individuals wanted to celebrate the new year together.
“If you are gathering with a bunch of people, and you are going to be drinking and singing and a lot of aerosol-generating procedures, I would seriously caution that,” Gallaher said. “If you are having a low-key thing outside where you can put your fleece on, that is a little safer on the spectrum. I just tell people, one of the things that is a hallmark of COVID is common sense. If you are having a big party inside that is probably not a great idea.”
Between the delta variant, which began its assault on the region in early July, and omicron there have been at least 10 other notable mutations which did not become dominant in eastern North Carolina.
Silvernail and Gallaher agree that the severity of omicron is still difficult to discern. While symptoms of the virus can be milder, the virus is more contagious than previous mutations. That is natural as a virus continues to develop they said.
“Like with HIV, viruses tend to mutate toward better viral fitness,” Gallaher said. “To do that, they also go toward being a little more contagious but less severe.”
Getting a vaccine, and thus preventing the illness, stifles mutation according to Gallaher.
Silvernail also cited numbers from South Africa, which he said shows a surge in positive cases but not in hospitalizations, and the U.K., where a report showed that half of the individuals who tested positive for omicron in the hospital were initially seeking treatment for something else. That does not mean it cannot be deadly, however.
“This is a milder clinical syndrome produced by the omicron variant,” Silvernail said Wednesday. “It is still unpredictable. Statistics apply to the population and not the individual. An individual can still have a severe case even if predictors said they should not and vice versa. We have seen that with the other variants as well.”