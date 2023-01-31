...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Union County backs off early start; Pitt schools expected to comply with state law on calendar
MONROE — One of North Carolina’s largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end.
The Union County Board of Education voted 6-3 to rescind a 2023-24 school calendar that would have brought back students on Aug. 9, news outlets reported. That calendar had been approved unanimously last month.
But the school calendar law tells districts that in nearly all cases students can’t return each year until later in August. Some parents had sued the board and its members earlier this month, saying the district was breaking the law when it adopted the earlier calendar.
Pitt County’s Board of Education, which is scheduled to approve a 2023-24 school calendar next week, is expected to vote for an Aug. 28 start date to comply with state law. That is despite the fact that the vast majority of people responding to a calendar survey indicated that they would like to start classes Aug. 16.
PCS Superintendent Ethan Lenker told school board members at a work session last week that local representatives are working on legislation that would waive the state’s start-date requirement for the local district, but it would have to win House and Senate approval. Without a waiver, he said, he could not recommend an earlier start date.
“We have evidence to show that this is what our community wants,” he said. “(But) I don’t think we could recommend breaking the law.”
Union County school board members expressed frustration at Friday’s meeting about the law, which has been on the books in some form for close to 20 years.
The mandated calendar parameters were designed in part to ensure vacation-related industries would have enough employees during the summer. But critics say the requirements make it impossible to complete the fall semester before winter break and make it harder on dual-enrollment students — those who also take classes at community colleges.
The General Assembly would have to approve any changes to the law.
“It’s truly heartbreaking,” board member Joe Morreale said. “I would encourage everyone who is listening to please reach out to your state representatives and push for flexibility in school calendars.”
The new calendar for the Union County schools, ranked sixth in the state by enrollment, says classes will begin on Aug. 28 and end June 7, 2024.
Mitch Armbruster, a Raleigh attorney representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the board, said he was pleased by the board’s vote.
“I hope that all districts with a calendar that is inconsistent with the law will do the same,” Armbruster told The Charlotte Observer.
School districts in Gaston, Cleveland and Rutherford counties started earlier this school year, while the Cabarrus County School Board has unanimously approved an early start to the next school year, the newspaper reported.
When the Union County board adopted its original calendar for next year, schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said many parents and educators supported an early start. But other parents were critical of how the board went about approving that calendar.