MONROE — One of North Carolina’s largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end.

The Union County Board of Education voted 6-3 to rescind a 2023-24 school calendar that would have brought back students on Aug. 9, news outlets reported. That calendar had been approved unanimously last month.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.