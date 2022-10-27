Mayor P.J. Connelly, right, joins members of the United Way of Pitt County’s board of directors as President and CEO Dwain Cooper cuts the ribbon at the new offices on East Arlington Boulevard on Wednesday.
Supporters of the United Way of Pitt County celebrated its relocation to East Arlington Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
The organization’s president and CEO said he and his staff see the move as reinvigorating for the organization’s efforts to help the people of Pitt County.
“This is our new beginning,” Dwain Cooper said.
The organization, which raises money to support community nonprofits involved in providing education, job training and essential services, relocated from its offices in the Cupola House on Eighth Street in Downtown Greenville. The building is being repurposed for the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences as part of ongoing redevelopment in the Dickinson Avenue area.
“Progress means change. We certainly were not upset, we were not disheartened by the request,” Cooper said. “We chose to use this move and entering this new location to be a reinvigoration of the United Way as a whole and our work in the community.”
The organization was asked to move in April, Cooper said. “We had until Oct. 1 to find a location but I thought we better not waste time,” he said.
They found the office space over the summer at 1440-B E. Arlington Blvd., among a cluster of office and institutional space between Red Banks and Fire Tower roads.
The move was completed by mid-July, Cooper said, but he wanted to give staff time to get use to the new facilities before commemorating the change.
The new office’s 3,500-square-foot space is smaller than its previous 6,000 square-foot office, Cooper said. However, it has the same number of offices for staff.
A lot of people used our old conference room for their big conferences because that room held 25,” Cooper said. “Now we are at the standard 12 person to a table conference room. We lost space like that. But we don’t feel claustrophobic, we don’t feel on top of each other.”
Now that staff has settled into the new space, Cooper said the United Way’s board of directors thought it was a great time to let the community know.
“We felt this is a great way to make sure it gets out to the public that the United Way has a new home, a new location and that people should feel free to stop by and see us and that we are still doing the same great work,” Cooper said.
Being on the busiest road in Greenville will let the community see the organization is vital and doing a lot to help the community, said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.
Greenville is a place where a lot of incredible people help each other out on a daily basis, he said. “The United Way emulates and continues to do that on a day to day basis,” he said.
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce President Trent McGee said no matter where the United Way is located, its good work continues.
“For years the United Way of Pitt County has been working with its determined supporters to lead the charge in strengthening education, earnings and ensuring access to essentials,” McGee said. “Above all the United Way inspires our community to live united to achieve lasting results in Pitt County.”