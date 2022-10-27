United Way

Mayor P.J. Connelly, right, joins members of the United Way of Pitt County’s board of directors as President and CEO Dwain Cooper cuts the ribbon at the new offices on East Arlington Boulevard on Wednesday.

 Ginger Livingston/the daily reflector

Supporters of the United Way of Pitt County celebrated its relocation to East Arlington Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The organization’s president and CEO said he and his staff see the move as reinvigorating for the organization’s efforts to help the people of Pitt County.


