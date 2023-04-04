A public forum later this month will give people affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia a chance to learn about the conditions, treatment and support resources.
The Pitt County Alzheimer’s Community Listening Session scheduled for April 25 is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Chapter in partnership with ECU Health and AARP North Carolina.
Nearly 200,000 North Carolinians suffer from dementia. The listening session will allow participants to ask questions and discuss their experiences and needs, an announcement said. They also will learn about resources and discover how to engage in the cause.
It will take place 2-4 p.m. at the ECU Health Science Building, 1868 Health Science Drive. It is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be done at tinyurl.com/alzpittcounty or by calling 1-800-272-3900.
“Our listening sessions are an invaluable opportunity to let your voice be heard about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss,” said Katherine L. Lambert, regional leader for Alzheimer’s Association in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
“We encourage attendees to bring a friend who has been impacted by the disease,” Lambert said. “Attendance by area residents is key for our organization to learn how we can further help the individuals living with the disease and their caregivers in Pitt County.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to alz.org/facts. An estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents. It’s estimated that the number will grow to as many as 210,000 in the next two years.
More than 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. In North Carolina, it’s estimated 369,000 dementia family caregivers provided 533 million hours of unpaid care valued at $8 billion in 2022.
“Every community offers different services, and caregivers often don’t have the information or time to track down different options,” said Rosalie Calarco, associate state director of AARP NC Coastal Region.
“By working together, our organizations can help more people find the resources that they need and identify opportunities to improve services and care.”