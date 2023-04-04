Alzheimer's Association logo
Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A public forum later this month will give people affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia a chance to learn about the conditions, treatment and support resources.

The Pitt County Alzheimer’s Community Listening Session scheduled for April 25 is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Chapter in partnership with ECU Health and AARP North Carolina.


