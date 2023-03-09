Boy killed

Police and emergency crews work the scene were a boy was killed Thursday night trying to cross Memorial Drive.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A neighbor said a boy who was killed about 7:30 tonight while trying to cross Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth streets lived in Moyewood and liked to play basketball across the highway.

The Greenville Police Department reported that a juvenile was killed when he was struck by a car on the busy road. Few official details had been released by 11 p.m. including the boy's name. 

Video of scene on Memorial where boy was killed on March 9, 2023.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.