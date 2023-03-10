Greenville police have released the identity of a 9-year-old boy killed on Memorial Drive Thursday after he was hit by a car, and police said he was crossing the highway with another boy who was 11.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles, police said, and the boys initially were standing in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes between Third and Fifth Streets. 

Video of scene on Memorial where boy was killed on March 9, 2023.


