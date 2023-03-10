Greenville police have released the identity of a 9-year-old boy killed on Memorial Drive Thursday after he was hit by a car, and police said he was crossing the highway with another boy who was 11.
The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles, police said, and the boys initially were standing in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes between Third and Fifth Streets.
The child, later identified as 9-year-old Jayceon Epps, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, remained on scene and is fully cooperating in the investigation. Her identity was not released.
Preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests Jayceon was traveling from east to west across Memorial Drive with the 11-year-old, police said.
Based on witness accounts, police said, officers believe a southbound vehicle slammed on the brakes to avoid striking the boys, one of whom may have stepped out into traffic.
A second vehicle reportedly swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision with the first vehicle and struck Epps, police said. The 11-year-old boy left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but has since been located and was not physically harmed.
Police said the case remains under investigation and a determination has not yet been made regarding charges.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Stocks with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit. He can be reached at 252-329-3490.
PREVIOUS STORY
A neighbor said a boy who was killed about 7:30 Thursday night while trying to cross Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth streets lived in Moyewood and liked to play basketball across the highway.
The Greenville Police Department reported that the boy was killed when he was struck by a car on the busy road. Few official details had been released by Friday morning including the boy's name. The department did confirm he was 9.
Police investigating the scene Thursday night were concentrated in an area where there is no crosswalk, but a rough footpath leads from a sidewalk to Eppes Recreation Center, a popular place for neighborhood kids to play ball.
Lisa Haddock, who lives on West Conley Street in Moyewood, knew the boy who was killed and drove up on the wreck with her family as first responders were trying to keep him alive.
"When I tell you they tried, they tried," Haddock said of the lifesaving efforts. "And I applaud them. And to know that it was him, that's bothering me. It doesn't sit well with my spirit at all. When I saw his hair I knew, yeah, it was him."
His age has not been reported by police Thursday night but Haddock said he was 9. He went to school with her daughter at Lakeforest Elementary School. The school principal, Anthony Perkins, arrived at the scene as well. He hugged Haddock and her daughter and comforted others on the scene, she said.
Haddock and her family sat on the porch of Master Tire Wholesale and Retail, just north of Fifth Street on the west side of Memorial. The wreck scene was to the north with lights from fire trucks and police cars flashing.
The park sits up an embankment on the east side of Memorial. The boy would have had to walk down the embankment to head home and cross two lanes, a median and two more lanes from east to west in the dark, but he did not make it.
At the intersection of Third and Memorial, to the north near the Five Points Market and a boarded-up building that had been a hotel for African-Americans prior to integration, an older black man, tall with a white beard, walked up with a teenage girl and said that he heard his grandson had been killed.
He asked a responder what had happened and was told to go to the hospital, ECU Health Medical Center, not far away.
Chief Ted Sauls made a statement to news media at 9 p.m. confirming a child had been killed. A news release sent earlier said that officers responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Upon their arrival, first responders discovered what the release described as a juvenile had been struck by a car.
The youth was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries, the department reported. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was fully cooperating. She was 54, police said Friday morning.
Memorial Drive, between Fifth and Third Street, will remain closed in both directions while officers investigated, it said. More information will be released as it becomes available, the department said.
The area where the incident occurred is a high-traffic area. Residential areas, The Eppes Center and Thomas Forman Park are on the east side of Memorial and the Moyewood Housing Development is on the west side of the highway.
Memorial is four lanes with a median and turning lane and has heavy north-south traffic in and out of town.