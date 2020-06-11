East Carolina University on Thursday announced that it is placing more than 100 employees on emergency temporary furloughs and will begin notifying those employees this week.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said 110 workers have been identified and approved for furloughs as of Thursday. The university will be developing and seeking approval from the UNC System for more positions in the near future.
The action comes because several sources of revenue have been either completely or partially reduced during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.
UNC Interim President Bill Roper gave chancellors the authority to propose emergency temporary furloughs for institutional auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises only, the release said.
These groups have seen their work completely or partially reduced and their funding sources affected by the coronavirus.
Initial temporary furlough plans submitted by UNC institutions are being approved for a maximum of 90 days at a time. ECU divisions which have auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises include Athletics, Administration & Finance, Academic Affairs and Student Affairs.
“These receipt-based campus activities have seen so little demand for employee services and/or such a large disruption to revenues that an institutional response is now required," Mitchelson said in the news release.
"No one likes doing this and we held off as long as we could because of the obvious impact on this group of employees. But temporary furloughs are a flexible way to approach the issue and will permit the employees to return when conditions improve.”
Athletics director Jon Gilbert already had volunteered to Mitchelson that he would take a 20 percent pay cut for at least one year. When the Pirates announced on May 21 they eliminated four sports -- men's and women's tennis and swimming and diving -- Gilbert also referenced that furloughs were coming.
"As we look at these program eliminations, the freezing of four to five jobs I've mentioned, the reduction in budgets from 10 to 20 percent and regional scheduling, it's still not enough from what our deficits are going to be," Gilbert said. "We are going to be mindful of that with our employees, but (furloughs) is something we are looking at participating in. Everyone in our athletic department is going to feel today, and I indicated that to them in multiple zoom calls and telephone calls. We are all affected by this."
ECU has estimated a $10 million loss in its athletics budget for this fiscal year, which ends at the end of the month.
The ECU athletics Twitter account did laud Thursday a recent uptick in football season ticket sales to a total of 9,762. The Pirates had an original goal of 16,000, but adjusted to 10,000-12,000 from the stoppage of sports in March and COVID-19's impact.
ECU Human Resources is working with affected employees and providing them with information, guidelines and FAQs related to UNC System furloughs.
Employees can be placed on either partial or full furloughs. Partial furloughs may include reduced schedules (salary reductions) or leave without pay for only part of a month. Employees will receive information from HR about benefits when notified; furloughed employees are still eligible to participate in the State Health Plan and they continue to accrue leave.
At this time, the university believes that current conditions will likely change and intends to recall the employees to work or return them to their regular schedule as soon as possible, the release said.