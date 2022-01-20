A forecast of 3-5 inches of snow and sleet in addition to a coating of ice has spurred closures as officials continue to monitor forecasts.
Pitt County Schools has announced that schools will be closed Friday for both students and staff. The day is not scheduled as a remote learning day, a district spokesman said.
East Carolina University and Pitt Community College also canceled all classes on Friday through Monday. ECU issued an alert that said many employees will be able to work remotely.
The alert urged everyone to stay off the roads during the storm.
Greenville’s Winterfest, a celebration to include ice skating and other winter activities at Greenville’s new Wildwood Park Friday through Sunday, will be rescheduled to Feb. 4-6, the city announced.
Friday trash and recycling pickup has been moved to today. The Fourth Street Parking Deck will also have its top level closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Pitt County Pitt Area Transit System (PATS) has canceled public transportation services for Friday and Saturday. Normal operating schedules are expected to resume Monday.
The Emerald Express trolley will not operate on Friday and Saturday in Greenville. The city's Eppes Recreation Center is closed until Monday and The Sports Connection is closed until Wednesday.
Vidant Health’s Greenville drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Friday. The site is projected to reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. depending on weather.
Amy Hattem, Pitt County’s deputy health director, said that the Health Department has not yet heard from OptumServe Federal Health Services on whether the county’s testing site at the Greenville Mall will close.
East Carolina University had no announcements as of this morning. The school’s Polar Plunge was still on schedule for tonight.
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be also closed on Saturday, and the Brody School of Medicine’s Walk with a Doc has been canceled.
The National Weather Service has placed Pitt and surrounding counties under a winter storm warning from midnight tonight through 7 a.m. on Saturday. The warning said that a heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
It said travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of the storm. His office cited forecasts of several inches of snow from the Research Triangle area and to the northeast toward the coast. Up to a half-inch of ice is expected in southeastern counties, raising the possibility of power outages due to accumulation on power lines.
Cooper said the state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration. Providing a separate emergency declaration, documentation and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events, the governor’s office said.