Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&