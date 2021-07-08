The latest forecasting from the National Weather Service continued to indicate the heaviest impacts from a tropical depression will occur this afternoon into tonight.
Heavy rain with localized flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and gusty winds to tropical storm strength are all threats from the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa. A tornado watch is in effect for Pitt and surrounding counties until 3 p.m.
The weather service station in Newport says there is a 10-20 percent chance winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Up to an inch of new rainfall is possible.
At 8:30 a.m. the storm's center was about 350 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 280 miles west-southwest of Morehead City. The storm intensity was 40 mph with movement to northeast or 35 degrees at 18 mph.
The worst of the storm is expected west of the Greenville area. Wind gusts to tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages and tornadoes would bring locally enhanced damage, the weather service reported. Heavy rain bands could bring a threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Minor storm surge flooding up to 2 feet above ground will be possible late today into tonight along sound-side locations of the Outer Banks, mainly north of Cape Hatteras.
Dangerous marine conditions are also expected, with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 10 feet creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.S
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 2 a.m. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
DESTRUCTIVE PATH
Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Elsa's winds weakened to 40 mph (65 kph), but it was dropping torrential rains over the Carolinas as it made its way through South Carolina early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. Elsa was expected to move over North Carolina later in the day, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.
Some re-strengthening was possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States.
A tropical storm warning was in effect north of Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and for the coast of Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore. A warning was also in effect from New Haven, Connecticut to Merrimack River, Massachusetts including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.
There was a chance Long Island in New York would see sustained tropical storm-force winds late Thursday night and into Friday morning, the National Weather Service in New York warned.
Elsa seemed to spare Florida from significant damage, though it still threatened flooding downpours and caused several tornado warnings. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning. Forecasters predicted Elsa would remain a tropical storm into Friday, and issued a tropical storm watch from North Carolina to Massachusetts.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. The National Weather Service reported 50 mph (80 kph) wind gusts in the city. The tree fell during heavy rains and no one else was injured, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.
In nearby Camden County, Georgia, a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. About 10 people were injured and taken to hospitals by ambulance, said base spokesman Scott Bassett. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. He said some buildings on the base appeared to have been damaged as well.
An EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, blowing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet (61 meters) into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage. Debris from the RVs was strewn throughout the park, the agency said.
Sergio Rodriguez, who lives near the RV park, said he raced to the scene fearing friends staying at the park might be hurt. The area was under a tornado warning Wednesday evening.
“There were just RVs flipped over on their sides, pickup trucks flipped over, a couple of trailers had been shifted and a couple of trailers were in the water” of a pond on the site, Rodriguez said in a phone interview.
Cellphone video he filmed at the scene showed trees bent low among scattered debris. He said ambulances arrived and began treating dazed people trying to understand what had happened.
“A bunch of folks had lacerations and were just banged around,” Rodriguez said. “A majority of folks were in their trailers when it happened.”
The hurricane center said there was a risk of flooding in South Carolina, which was predicted to get 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rainfall.
More than 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain was recorded at a weather station near Gainesville, Florida, the weather service reported. More than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen by early Thursday at Sapelo Island off the Georgia coast; and at a weather station along the Savannah River in Jasper County, South Carolina.
Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa's path Wednesday evening, with about 35,000 homes and businesses on either side of the Georgia-Florida state line without electricity, according to the website poweroutages.us.
The storm complicated the search for potential survivors and victims in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium on June 24. Regardless, crews continued the search in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the state’s southeast coast.
The storm also temporarily halted demolition Wednesday on the remainder of an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized in September 2019 off St. Simons Island, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Savannah. Crews have removed more than half the ship since November.
Most salvage workers were sheltering indoors Wednesday, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesperson for the multiagency command overseeing the demolition.
Himes said crews would be watching to see if Elsa’s winds scatter any debris from the ship into the surrounding water. The vessel’s remains are open at both ends, like a giant tube on its side, and its cargo decks still contain hundreds of bashed and mangled cars.
In Edisto Beach, South Carolina, Wednesday started muggy and overcast.
“The kind of day you can just feel the weather wanting to move in,” Mayor Jane Darby said.
The forecast for the barrier island 30 miles (48 kilometers) down the coast from Charleston was similar to a heavy summer thunderstorm – an inch or two (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of rain, winds gusting up to about 40 mph (64 kph) and maybe a little beach erosion. Other South Carolina beaches expected similar conditions, coming mostly overnight to be less of a bother to visitors during an extremely busy summer.
“Businesses are struggling with workers in short supply a lot more than they are going to be bothered by this storm," Darby said. "That’s where the stress is now.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard said 13 people were rescued from a boat that had left Cuba with 22 people aboard late Monday. Nine people remained missing. Elsa was also blamed for three deaths in the Caribbean before it reached Florida.
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.
Heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 36 mph were expected in the Greenville area Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa make their way across North Carolina.
The storm made landfall on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday, sparing the state from significant damage as it churned toward Georgia. Its center was expected to cross the central portion of North Carolina, west of the Greenville area, in the afternoon hours through Thursday night.
Tropical storm watches were in effect for the region on Wednesday with some rain already falling. Steady rain was likely as early as 10 a.m. today with the heaviest storms most likely occurring after the noon hour, the National Weather Service in Newport reported. Storms were expected to taper off between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday.
Wind gusts between 16 and 36 mph were expected between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., with the strongest winds expected around 5 p.m., according to a Weather Service briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but moved ashore as a tropical storm late Wednesday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph).
Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference that no major structural damage or storm deaths had been reported.
“Clearly, this could have been worse,” the Republican governor said, though he cautioned that many storm-related deaths happen after the system passes. “Be very careful when you're working to clear debris.”
Even after Elsa struck land, tropical storm warnings remained Wednesday afternoon along Florida's Big Bend as well as for the entire Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Tornado watches were also in effect in parts of northern Florida and southeast Georgia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa's path Wednesday afternoon, with about 30,000 homes and businesses on either side of the Georgia-Florida state line without electricity, according to the website poweroutages.us.
In Steinhatchee, Florida, not far from where Elsa came ashore, there was some flooding, but no worse than the town typically sees from heavy rain, said Melissa Roper, whose family owns Off The Clock Fisheries and Marina along the Steinhatchee River.
“It’s definitely a lot better than expected considering it was supposed to be a hurricane that hit,” Roper said. “We’re pretty fortunate.”
Elsa's center was forecast to cross into southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a risk of flooding from an anticipated 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain. The storm was forecast to move into South Carolina early Thursday, and by Friday its effects could be felt as far north as New England.
At the Hillbilly Fish Camp and R.V. Park in the south Georgia town of Waycross, Margie Freitag hunkered down Wednesday after pulling boats out of the water and picking up loose items ahead of the storm. Freitag said she had plenty of supplies after stocking up for the coronavirus pandemic.
“We already had flashlights and batteries and were totally stocked up with food, water and things like that,” she said. “We’re right on the lake and we can see the rain hitting and wind coming across the lake.”
In Vidalia, Georgia, residents were just east of where forecasters expect Elsa to track. Because conditions are often more intense to the east of a storm's center, officials feared that heavy winds and rains could bring down trees and power lines there.
“That’s what concerns me,” Mayor Doug Roper III said. “We’re praying for the best, but prepared for the worst."
Elsa is already the third tropical system to hit South Carolina. In June, Tropical Storm Claudette moved across the northern part of the state after making landfall in Louisiana and Tropical Storm Danny hit land near Hilton Head Island. Both storms caused only minor damage.
