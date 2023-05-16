East Carolina University and the Red Cross are working to help residents displaced by a Monday morning fire that killed pets and saw a fire fighter and civilian transported to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation.

A 911 call about a fire in the Treybrooke Apartments was received at 8:53 a.m., according to Jessica Blackwell, public information officer for Greenville Fire-Rescue. About 40 firefighters from the Greenville and Red Oak fire departments were on scene to fight the blaze, she said.


