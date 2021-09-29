Greenville police have released more details on a Tuesday wreck that shut down the intersection of Arlington and Greenville boulevards and seriously injured a Winterville woman.
According to a crash report, at 11:35 a.m. Janet Haynes was driving her moped and failed to stop at a red light. Two other vehicles, a Toyota SUV and a Honda SUV, were making a left turn with a green arrow.
The Toyota collided with Haynes on her right side, ejecting her from the moped. Haynes skidded on the pavement, colliding with and going slightly underneath the Honda before coming to rest in the intersection.
The report said that Haynes told police she knew the light was red, but that she had swerved in an attempt to avoid a vehicle in front of her which had suddenly stopped.
The department said that Haynes sustained broken bones in the crash. She was transported by Greenville EMS to Vidant Medical Center. She was charged with failure to stop at a steady red light, the report said.
The report said no impairment by alcohol or drugs was suspected. The department said that officers were on the scene for an hour to an hour and a half.
At 3:36 p.m. the same day, another wreck occurred in the same intersection. A crash report was unavailable.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that the intersection is a high-volume area for traffic and sees a number of crashes, but that some measures have been implemented.
“Because of the volume of cars, that intersection is consistently one that is on our radar,” Hunter said. “Red light cameras were installed there for that reason and have helped to reduce crashes at that particular intersection.”
“I would not say two crashes is out of the norm — we average several hundred across the city per month,” Hunter added.