A man has been charged in the death of four teens following a fatal wreck on U.S. 264 on Thursday.
The State Highway Patrol said Friday that Abby Foster, 18, John Winstead, 17, Devin Wilson, 15, and Madison Wilson, 18, were killed when a box truck crossed the median into the southbound lane.
The incident took place at 11:43 a.m a little over a mile north of Greenville city limits. The patrol said that the truck was traveling north when it ran off the road to the left and crossed through the median cable. The vehicle occupied by the teens, a small passenger car, was struck head on by the truck.
Three of the victims died at the scene near instantly according to George Darden IV, chief at the Red Oak Fire Department in Greenville. The fourth victim died in surgery at Vidant Medical Center.
A fifth victim sustained almost no physical injury Darden said.
Madison Wilson was expected to graduate on Saturday from SouthWest Edgecombe High School. Her brother, Devin, also killed in the wreck, was a ninth-grader at the school. The two lived in Pitt County and attended church in Belvoir, their pastor said.
John “J.T.” Winstead was a baseball player at Tarboro High School.
Foster was a graduate of Farmville Central High School, where she played softball. She also played softball at Pitt Community College.
The highway patrol reported that the collision was determined to be caused by the box truck’s exceeding safe speed for the conditions. The driver, Alberto Pedraza III, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Edgecombe County Public Schools issued the following statement about the wreck.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three of our students, as well as a young adult from a neighboring county," the statement said.
"These students will be greatly missed by the students and staff members of SouthWest Edgecombe High School, Tarboro High School, and the entire ECPS community. We send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to their family and friends during this unspeakable time.”
A candlelight vigil will be held at the Farmville Central softball field at 8 p.m. Saturday according to Facebook.
Previous story
The two lived in the Stokes area of Pitt County and were active members of Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church, where Henry Parker is the pastor.
“This first tendency is to ask why,” Parker said on the telephone Thursday after ministering to the family at Vidant Medical Center. “You can ask it all you want. I don’t have an answer for that. All I can tell you is that the Lord is still in control and he still loves us.”
The Wilsons had attended Belvoir FWB on N.C. 33 West since they were small children. They and their parents had a strong faith, Parker said.
“God’s comfort and peace, as the Bible says, is a peace that passes all understanding. When you have Christ, and this family does, this family got in our church seven years ago and their life was changed ... I’ve seen God do great things in their lives, and in this time, the best thing to focus on is they are in the hands of God and that’s the only peace we have, I mean that’s the only peace we have. That’s the only consolation. As far as knowing why, we don’t know that, we don’t know why, and we’ll never know why. I don’t question God, but I do know this, he’s going to walk with that family, and I’ve seen God’s peace in their lives already today. And I really believe God is at work in this family.”