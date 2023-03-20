A man who authorities said was on the FBI's most wanted list has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home in the Windsor subdivision south of Greenville.

The suspect, identified as Claude Edsel Brooks, 35, was wanted in Florida on charges of first-degree murder of a child, according to Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 