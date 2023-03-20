A man who authorities said was on the FBI's most wanted list has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home in the Windsor subdivision south of Greenville.
The suspect, identified as Claude Edsel Brooks, 35, was wanted in Florida on charges of first-degree murder of a child, according to Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.
The sheriff's office reported no one was injured in the standoff. On Monday evening the home remained a crime scene and off-limits, according to the report.
During the standoff, which lasted until shortly before 3 p.m. at 233 Buckingham Drive, units with the sheriff's SWAT team, as well as U.S. Marshals and FBI personnel, were on the scene, with many in riot gear and wielding rifles.
The sheriff's office shortly after 1 p.m. issued a notice to residents of Buckingham Drive to shelter in place and for people to stay out of the area, which is between Corey and County Home roads.
At 2:45 p.m. a man in a red shirt could be seen exiting the house and being placed in a police vehicle.
Dance said law enforcement deployed gas munitions in their efforts to force Brooks from the home and that for a period of time they had "eyes on him." When officers breached the residence they were able to clear the first and second floors and found Brooks in the attic.
Officers multiple times conducted callouts to attempt to get Brooks out of the residence, Dance said. It was unknown if he was armed.
The sheriff also said there were multiple people in the residence when they arrived. Their relation to Brooks was not specified. At one point an Uber driver arrived at the residence; Dance said it appeared the driver had been instructed to back into the residence's garage. She said that indicated Brooks was in hiding.
Brooks has ties to Pitt County, Dance said, and was recently charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and giving fictitious information to officers.
She said her office had previously located Brooks, at which point he gave them a fake name before he could be identified. At that point he bonded out of jail. The false name he used and the day he was arrested was not provided.
The Buckingham Drive residence is believed to be an AirBnb, Dance said. Records show it is owned by individuals in Bridgeton. A neighbor who frequently walks in Windsor said that there had been no activity at the residence for months until recently.
According to multiple 2021 television news reports out of Florida, a year-long investigation identified Brooks as a suspect in the death of a young child found unresponsive at a home on Dec. 30, 2019.
A news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the home was in the 9000 block of Sunset Drive in Tampa and that a family member found the child unresponsive.
The child was hospitalized at Brandon Regional Hospital but died later that day, a spokeswoman with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said at the time.
The news reports said Hillsborough sheriff's investigators initially found no indication of foul play. After reviewing the autopsy results and conducting follow-up interviews, however, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Jan. 11, 2021, charging Brooks with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.
A follow-up indictment issued on March 13, 2021, from the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County, Florida, specified that on Dec. 30, 2019, Brooks knowingly or willfully abused a child under 18 causing significant harm.
The child's age and Brooks' relationship to the child have been withheld. The arrest warrant listed his address as 9409 Sunset Drive in Tampa and said the child was in the sole care and custody of Brooks.
The warrant, obtained Monday by The Daily Reflector, said the child suffered at least three blunt force injuries to the head while in Brooks' care. "These injuries are non-accidental injuries and were inflicted upon the victim," the warrant said.
A news release issued Monday by the Hillsborough County sheriff said Brooks will be extradited back to Floriday.
"The victim's family, along with our detectives, can rest a little easier knowing this suspect is now behind bars," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This act of cruelty was a tragedy and will not be forgotten. There is collective outrage at #teamHCSO over this case, and we're committed to bringing Brooks to justice."