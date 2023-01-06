031622_gdr_vigil--1.jpg

Rubye Harris prays during a vigil for 13-year-old Jaquile “Junior” Ray Jackson, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident, at the site where he died, on March 15.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

Twenty-one people were reportedly killed on Pitt County roads in 2022, one fewer than a number previously reported after local law enforcement said two crashes reported as fatal were the result of a coding error by the NCDMV.

The number of people killed in 2022 is equal to 2021's total according to reports. At least five of the 21 people killed were pedestrians, including a child struck in a hit-and-run, according to information from local authorities and ongoing reporting by The Daily Reflector.


