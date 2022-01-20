A forecast of 3-5 inches of snow and sleet in addition to a coating of ice has spurred closures as officials continue to monitor forecasts.
Pitt County Schools has announced that schools will be closed Friday for both students and staff. The day is not scheduled as a remote learning day, a district spokesman said.
East Carolina University and Pitt Community College also canceled all classes on Friday through Monday. ECU issued an alert that said many employees will be able to work remotely.
The alert urged everyone to stay off the roads during the storm. Greenville police also urged residents to be save and avoid driving.
DOT crews started spraying salt solution on area roadways on Tuesday. Jordan Davenport, maintenance engineer with NCDOT’s Pitt County office, said during and afternoon news conference that crews are prepared in the event that rain washes away road treatment.
“If we do get a lot of heavier rain to wash away treatment we have already placed, we can jump back out there to reapply,” Davenport said. “Right now we have 10 trucks with plows on them.”
When plows hit the roads Davenport said that they will begin with clearing primary roadways, followed by secondary roads with high volume. The hierarchy will continue from there based on what kind of traffic volume roads see.
NCDOT had a night shift scheduled for Thursday with more crews coming in prior to daybreak, Davenport said. He also had a message for those who might attempt to brave the roads.
“I think most people have the confidence to drive in this type of weather,” Davenport said. “I think it surprises a lot of folks. I would say that is a false sense of confidence. These types of conditions, even the best drivers can fall victim to an icy road. I would definitely recommend staying off these roadways during this time if at all possible."
Officials say they are preparing for the worst and will establish shelters if the storm causes prolonged power outages.
“Pitt County Emergency Management has been monitoring winter weather closely, and we are working with our community partners to proactively plan for warming stations or other community needs that may be necessary during this storm," County Manager Janis Gallegher said.
Additional information will be released on the county’s homepage and www.pittcountync.gov/closings about the availability of warming stations and emergency sheltering, if necessary, due to power outages.
Canceled, closed, rescheduled
- Greenville’s Winterfest, a celebration to include ice skating and other winter activities at Greenville’s new Wildwood Park Friday through Sunday, will be rescheduled to Feb. 4-6, the city announced.
- Friday trash and recycling pickup has been moved to today. The Fourth Street Parking Deck will also have its top level closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.
- Greenville Utilities’ will close it business offices on Friday, but customers can manage their accounts at myaccount.guc.com. Crews will be ready to respond to emergencies around the clock.
To report an outage or other utility-related emergency, call 855-767-2482 and check the outage map at guc.com. The utility also will be posting storm updates at guc.com, GUCtv (cable channel 35), Twitter and Facebook.
- Pitt County Government offices will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday. The closure includes all Pitt County Superior and District Court offices, Offices of the Pitt County Clerk of Court, District Attorney and Public Defender. Anyone with a criminal court case on a calendar for Friday, should check with their attorney for the new court date. Notification of new criminal court dates will arrive by mail within 10 to 14 days, or check nccourts.gov or call the clerk’s office at 252-695-7100 and press 1 for criminal court information. Anyone with a civil matter or a domestic violence court date for Friday, contact the clerk’s office at 252-695-7100 and press 2 for civil court information. For information about Family Court cases set for Friday, call the Family Court Office at 252-695-7287. Any documents required to be filed with the clerk’s office on Friday will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office located at the Pitt County Detention Center, 124 New Hope Dr, Greenville, NC.
- Pitt County Pitt Area Transit System (PATS) has canceled public transportation services for Friday and Saturday. Normal operating schedules are expected to resume Monday.
- The GREAT Bus system had not announced schedule changes as of 2 p.m. The Emerald Express trolley will not operate on Friday and Saturday in Greenville.
- The city's Eppes Recreation Center is closed until Monday and The Sports Connection is closed until Wednesday.
- Vidant Health’s Greenville drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Friday. The site is projected to reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. depending on weather.
- The Leroy James Farmer’s Market will be also closed on Saturday, and the Brody School of Medicine’s Walk with a Doc has been canceled.
Ice and snow
The National Weather Service has placed Pitt and surrounding counties under a winter storm warning from midnight tonight through 7 a.m. on Saturday. The warning said that a heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
It said travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the warning said.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of the storm. His office cited forecasts of several inches of snow from the Research Triangle area and to the northeast toward the coast. Up to a half-inch of ice is expected in southeastern counties, raising the possibility of power outages due to accumulation on power lines.
Cooper said the state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration. Providing a separate emergency declaration, documentation and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events, the governor’s office said.