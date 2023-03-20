...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office reports that an individual who barricaded himself in a Windsor subdivision house is in custody.
The suspect, identified as Claude Edsel Brooks, was on the FBI's most wanted list, according to Sheriff Paula Dance. He is wanted in Florida on charges of first-degree murder of a child.
The sheriff's office reports no one is injured in the standoff. The home remains a crime scene and off limits, according to the report.
According to multiple 2021 television news reports out of Florida, Brooks was identified as a suspect in the death of a young child found unresponsive at their home on Dec. 30, 2019. The child was hospitalized but died later.
The news reports said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators initially found no indication of foul play, but after further investigation found evidence to charge Brooks with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous story
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay away from a section of Windsor subdivision because a wanted suspect is barricaded in a home, according to a social media alert.
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the sheriff’s office released an alert asking people living on Buckingham Drive in the Windsor subdivision to shelter in place. The release also asked people to stay out of the area. Windsor subdivision is located between County Home and Corey roads.
A second alert said the incident was isolated to one residence near the cul-de-sac at the end of Buckingham Drive. The report said a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a residence.
The sheriff’s office did not indicate if the suspect was a resident of the house or why the individual is wanted by law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office continued to warn people to stay away from the area.