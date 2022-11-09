WASHINGTON — Republicans were fighting Wednesday retake the House while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in midterm elections that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.

In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. But Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin won reelection, raising the stakes of races that were too early to call.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.