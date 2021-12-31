Uptown Greenville's executive director is leaving the agency, its board of directors announced on today.
Meredith Dzeko will resign effective today after more than five years of service to pursue new opportunities, a news release said.
Dzeko has served Uptown Greenville since 2016, first as the events and branding director and most recently the executive director.
“Meredith stepped in and led the organization at a crucial period for Uptown Greenville," said Brad Hufford, secretary of the board of directors. "Under Dzeko’s leadership, Uptown Greenville has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, grown district investment, increased event attendance, and continued to shift the perception of the heart of our city."
Dzeko was named interim director of the agency after the departure of Bianca Shoneman, who announced in July 2019 she was leaving to take a similar position in Fayetteville. Dzeko became director in December 2020.
“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to serve Uptown Greenville for more than five years,” said Dzeko. “My work with this organization has been immensely fulfilling. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to lead such an esteemed organization. I look forward to seeing the continued transformation of this city. Although it is not easy to leave Uptown Greenville, I am excited for the new opportunity that lies ahead.”
Current staff will work under the leadership of the Brad Hufford with the Greenville ENC Alliance and Andrew Schmidt with Visit Greenville.