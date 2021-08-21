It’s unlikely a $5 million appropriation for capital improvements related to a Greenville hotel development project will make it into the state’s final budget, a spokeswoman for the state House speaker said.
Spokeswoman Demi Dowdy’s comments came Thursday, a day after reports about how the “Uptown Greenville Project” allocation found its way into the House version of the state budget raised eyebrows in Raleigh.
She said since reports that characterized it as “mystery” money have stoked controversy, Speaker Tim Moore “does not foresee” it remaining in the final budget.
The final spending plan must be negotiated by a committee of state House and Senate members. Dowdy added that Moore had no involvement in adding the item to the budget.
The appropriation was announced locally by state Rep. Chris Humphrey when the House approved its version of the budget Aug. 12. Humphrey included it in a news release even though he and other members of the Pitt County delegation did not know specifics — nor did officials with the City of Greenville.
The budget line item simply states the money provides a grant to the Uptown Greenville Project for capital improvements. A city spokesman said the city didn’t request the money and referred reporters to Moore. His office referred reporters to Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, senior chairman of the House appropriations committee. Saine did not respond to a request by The Daily Reflector for an interview.
Humphrey said he included the item in his list of local projects after a computer search of the House plan. “I saw it in there, reached out to a couple of folks to find out what it was about because I wasn’t aware of it,” said Humphrey, a Republican who represents Pitt and Lenoir counties.
He didn’t consider it unusual because many projects in the budget have received little or no discussion, he said. Also, many legislators who may not directly represent Greenville or Pitt County know Greenville is a hub for medicine and education, he said.
“You are flying so fast, when you see money for a project that affects your area you have to be excited about it,” he said. “But you know in the end it might not make the final conference report.” The final conference report is a budget document that representatives of the House and Senate produce after negotiations.
Humphrey talked to Saine, who said the money would go to the City of Greenville and would be used for “infrastructure in the area down near that national historic district.” Humphrey said Saine didn’t identify a specific project.
Rep. Brian Farkas, D-Pitt, said the funding is for the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco project, announced in December.
A group of local business people plan to create a hotel, food hall and market in former tobacco warehouses located on a site bordered by Eighth, Ninth, Washington and Ficklen Streets.
Farkas also said he didn’t know about the proposed allocation initially. “We were surprised by it, but it’s always good to see money invested in our uptown, in Pitt County,” Farkas said.
He talked about the funding with the House leadership, which pointed him to Saine.
“My understanding from some of my follow up conversations is the language is going to get a little sharper and it’s going to direct the funds to the City of Greenville and the city will be able to target it toward infrastructure improvements in and around the Ficklen project and probably, possibly impacting the Intersect East development down the road,” Farkas said. “I was told the subsequent language would be cleaned up in conference and would really focus on where that money needs to go instead of leaving it vague, as it is currently written.”
Intersect East is a joint venture between East Carolina University and Elliott Sidewalk Communities to create a 19-acre complex supporting light manufacturing, research and development, housing, restaurants and office space.
Saine told The News & Observer he added the line item to the budget after a discussion with Greenville business leaders. He identified Greenville businessman Lindsey Griffin as one of the people he met with but couldn’t remember the other names, the article said.
Humphrey said it’s not surprising a group of Greenville businessmen would have a meeting with the legislature’s top budget writers.
“Greenville and Pitt County have friends in the legislature. A lot of guys and ladies (legislators) have been here a long time and made those connections,” Humphrey said. “It’s not like a mystery; folks in Greenville know how to get stuff done. They always have.”
When the Ficklen project was announced Tucker Stallings, Clark Stallings, Phil Gibbs and Will and Edwin Clark were listed as principals of the development company, the Stark Group.
Reached Friday, Tucker Stallings said, “It would be premature to discuss this as the State budget and all of its details have not been ironed out nor approved.” He did not respond when told Moore’s spokeswoman said it’s unlikely the funding will remain in the final budget.
Farkas on Friday said he had not heard the funding was being eliminated. Farkas, along with Pitt County Sen. Don Davis, was appointed to the conference committee that will negotiate the final budget.
He said he will advocate for the $5 million allocation, especially if it’s shown that it will fund infrastructure improvements that the city needs.
“I’m not optimistic it stays in now that it is a political football between everybody in Raleigh,” he said. “My biggest priority is making sure we still have the Brody School of Medicine’s new facility in the budget. That is my No. 1 target and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that. But I’ll always champion that which I think has broad based impact, infrastructure, something that Greenville needs, at all times.”