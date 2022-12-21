The first day of winter is expected to bring warmer weather to the Greenville area, but a blast of frigid temperatures expected to grip much of the country will be here soon enough, forecasters said.

A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to start today and continue through Christmas, disrupting plans for millions of holiday travelers.


