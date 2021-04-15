The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Utilities Service (RUS) agency announced June 4 as the deadline to submit applications for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) Grant Program, which benefits rural areas with populations of 20,000 or less.
The goal of the DLT program is to provide economic opportunities in rural towns and facilitate access to education, training, and healthcare resources which are often limited. Priority is given to containing the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring racial equality, rebuilding the economy of rural America, and addressing the climate crisis.
The grants are intended to help local communities acquire technology and training as well as to connect field experts with local teachers and medical providers.
“There are all sorts of potential with this,” explained William Vogt, USDA Rural Development during a teleconference presentation last Friday. “It has to be rural in nature and it has to be interactive where there’s a student or a patient connected with the doctor at the other end.”
The DLT Grant Program is a nationally competitive program that is available to state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, non-profit organizations, for-profit businesses, and public sector eligible entities.
“We have a whole variety of projects in rural areas on projects and distance learning, where there’s a teacher in one location teaching students in other locations,” said Vogt. “We have a program where nurses in a hospital got a classroom in the back of the hospital and they are attending classes at a college several hundreds of miles away. We have junior colleges offering college-level classes in high school. We have teleradiology projects. We have projects where they are doing rural surgeries, surgeries looking over the local surgeons.”
The USDA announced that $44.5 million is available for funding opportunities, where $10.2 million is specifically intended for telemedicine projects in rural communities. The grant awards range from $50,000 to $1,000,000 and require a minimum 15% match, which cannot originate from another federal source. Applications for the program are being accepted at grants.gov.
Editor’s note: The DLT program is governed by the 1734 Code of Federal Regulations of the Department of Agriculture. Those seeking additional information may register for the April 20 webinar on the USDA website. Additional information not covered in this article, can be found on the USDA website.