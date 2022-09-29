Catch Basin Cleaning

A public works employee with the City of Greenville cleans a catch basin on Wednesday to prevent water from pooling along city streets.

 Contributed/City of Greenville

Cleaning debris from storm drains and inspecting the routes of electric lines are among the actions local utility providers are taking to prepare for whatever storm system passes over eastern North Carolina during the weekend.

Tropical cyclone Ian will bring impacts to eastern North Carolina beginning late this week, the National Weather Service reported in its 5 a.m. update this morning. Rainfall of 4 to 6 inches, beginning as early as tonight and lasting through the weekend could produce localized flooding, and stream and river flooding may become a concern by late in the week through the weekend. Peak rainfall intensity will be Friday into Saturday morning with localized flash flooding possible.

Download PDF cone
Download PDF rain
Download PDF Wind


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.