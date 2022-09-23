...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Motorists make their way south on Evans Street at Regency Boulevard last year. The road is to be widened from two to four lanes in 2025.
Even though roadwork is at least three years away, engineering and design work to relocate electric utilities ahead of the Evans Street/Old Tar Road widening project is starting soon.
Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners last week authorized General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon to enter into an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to begin the utility work.
DOT is set to widen to four lanes the nearly four-mile stretch of highway that starts at Greenville Boulevard and extends to the intersection of Cooper Street and Worthington Road in Winterville.
Road construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2025, but about 250 wood distribution poles and 18 steel or concrete transmission structures must be relocated before roadwork can begin.
GUC has an ongoing contract with Pike Engineering to complete the work. The agreement approved last week will pay Pike Engineering an amount not to exceed $565,950 for the project. NCDOT will reimburse GUC.
The transportation department started acquiring rights-of-way for the project in June, said Andrew Barksdale, a NCDOT spokesman.
Along with acquiring property for the new roadway, the state needs to acquire temporary construction easements and easements for utility relocation.
GUC cannot relocate its utilities in the project area until all easements are acquired, Barksdale said, and that is expected to take at least two years. Relocation of the utility poles could begin as early as 2024, he said.
“This agreement approved … by GUC is an important milestone for this much-needed widening project that … has been endorsed by the City of Greenville and other local officials,” Barksdale said.
The transportation department and GUC have worked together on other roadway projects, such as the rehabilitation of Dickinson Avenue, which is currently underway.
Under the current timeline, bids for the Evans Street/Old Tar Road widening project will be opened in March 2025. If the state Board of Transportation awards the contract that same month, construction could begin in April or May 2025, Barksdale said. A completion date hasn’t been set.
As of August 2021, the project, including right-of-way acquisition and construction, had an estimated cost of $124.8 million.
As currently planned, the nearly four miles of roadway will be widened to four lanes separated by a raised median, according to information on the project page of the NCDOT website.
The roadway would include four, 11-foot travel lanes, a 23-foot median, a curb and gutter, bicycle lanes and sidewalks. In the area of the South Hall and Paramore subdivisions, the transportation department recommends a 16-foot median to minimize neighborhood impacts.