Even though roadwork is at least three years away, engineering and design work to relocate electric utilities ahead of the Evans Street/Old Tar Road widening project is starting soon.

Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners last week authorized General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon to enter into an agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation to begin the utility work.


