tree

A pine tree damaged by high winds on Friday leans across power lines along Stancill Drive near Willow Street in Greenville.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

Utility crews across eastern North Carolina battled strong winds as they worked to restore power disrupted by the gusts throughout the day today.

Greenville Utilities crews responded to lines downed by trees and limbs that succumbed to gusts as high as 40 mph, officials said. Sixty-five outages had been reported by noon.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 