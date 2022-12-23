Utility crews across eastern North Carolina battled strong winds as they worked to restore power disrupted by the gusts throughout the day Friday.

Greenville Utilities crews responded to lines downed by trees and limbs that succumbed to gusts as high as 40 mph, officials said. By 5 p.m. GUC crews were working to restore 109 confirmed outages and 42 reported outages. 


