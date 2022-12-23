...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and very rough waters. For the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills -5 to 10
degrees.
* WHERE...eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Greenville Utilities Commission crew workers respond to the scene of a tree that fell on power lines near the intersection of Willow Street and Stancil Drive on Friday, Dec. 23.
Utility crews across eastern North Carolina battled strong winds as they worked to restore power disrupted by the gusts throughout the day Friday.
Greenville Utilities crews responded to lines downed by trees and limbs that succumbed to gusts as high as 40 mph, officials said. By 5 p.m. GUC crews were working to restore 109 confirmed outages and 42 reported outages.
The weather was part of a system expected to bring bitter cold to the area through at least Sunday night, with lows below 20 degrees.
The guc.com outage map showed most disruptions involved one or two homes, but two large clusters were shown in the Tar River-University Neighborhood.
A large pine tree fell across lines on Stancill Drive near Willow Street about noon, knocking out power in the area of the South Tar River Greenway.
Greenville Police Department officers secured the area about 1 p.m. and a utility crew arrived about 3:40 p.m. to begin removing the tree and making repairs.
GUC's first outages were reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday, said Steve Hawley, GUC communications manager. Crews reported that trees had taken down power lines and a few poles throughout the GUC service area.
"Standby crews have been called in and are restoring power as quickly and safely as possible," Hawley said as crews were responding around lunchtime. "If winds get too strong, we cannot have our crews in the air for safety reasons, so we ask for patience as those crews are doing all they can."
During a Friday morning interview, U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis reported seeing downed electric lines in the Snow Hill area.
Duke Energy Progress’s online outage map showed about 1,000 customers in an area between Snow Hill, Hookerton and Vandiford Thomas Road were without electricity and a total of 13,000 eastern North Carolina customers didn’t have electricity. By 5 p.m. all but 20 customers in the Snow Hill area had their electricity restored. The Duke Energy Progress outage map said additional repairs are needed to restore electricity.
The map showed 37,000 customers east of Raleigh didn't have electricity.
The National Weather Service said winds Friday were 22-26 mph with gusts as high as 44 mph. Low temperatures were expected to drop to 13 Friday night.
The extreme cold forecast has agencies like Greenville's Community Crossroads Center on alert. The homeless shelter will be open around the clock today through Tuesday to give people refuge from the cold.
The weather service said today's high will be near 29 but wind chill values will be as low as -1 degree and the nighttime low will be 17 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a daytime high near 37 degrees and the nighttime low will be 19 degrees.
A Community Crossroads Center staffer said individuals will be allowed to come in during the day and night if they have a state-issued photo identification and a negative COVID test within 48 hours of intake. The center normally closes during the day.