Utility work closing part of Evans Street this week The Daily Reflector Feb 20, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A portion of Evans Street will be closed next week because of utility work related to the Hilton Garden Inn construction Contributed image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to be closed to traffic this week for utility work.The closure will affect the section of Evans Street between Fifth and Fourth streets to allow for utility work related to the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn at 419 Evans St.The work is scheduled to run through Friday this week and on Feb. 27-28.Detour routes will be posted to direct motorists to Washington and Reade streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Job Market Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022