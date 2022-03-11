Pitt County government isn’t exempt from the struggle to fill vacant positions.
The county currently has about 135 open positions, about a 12 percent vacancy rate, County Manager Janis Gallagher told the Board of Commissioners this week.
The vacancies are spread across all branches of local government with social services, public health and the sheriff’s office/detention center having the highest numbers.
In February, Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail told the Board of Health that he’s asking employees to talk to him if they are considering leaving to see if something can be done to keep them on staff.
“Stress levels are high in the health department staff and people’s fuses are short and filters are thin,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail’s department had 30 vacant positions in early February; as of March 10 the number of vacancies is now 36.
The social services department has 47 vacancies and the sheriff’s office and detention center jointly have 37 vacancies.
“The climate we live in, as most folks are aware, we’re having a hard time recruiting and getting folks on board,” Gallagher said. “It’s difficult to carry out mandated services without folks in those positions. ... We are a lean county government.”
Gallagher said she is implementing a policy change and a new recruitment effort to fill the vacancies.
Gallagher plans to revoke a rule implemented in 2008 that all departments wait 30 days before advertising for vacant positions.
She said former County Manager Scott Elliott implemented the rule shortly after the 2008 Great Recession to save money to build back the county’s fund balance.
Times are very different, she said, and the 30-day wait, combined with the three or four months it often takes to fill a position, leaves departments shorthanded for extended periods, Gallagher said.
“When a position is vacant it impacts our ability to provide the best county services that we can,” she said.
While there will no longer be any delays in advertising a position, Gallagher said department’s can’t exceed the budget set for the position. If a departing employee is scheduled to receive leave payments, a new employee can’t be brought on until that money is paid out and there are sufficient funds to cover the cost of bringing on an employee. Gallagher said money from the lapsed salaries of other positions can’t be used to make up the difference.
No commissioner objected to Gallagher’s plan.
The county also plans to host a job recruitment fair at the Pitt County Agricultural Center on April 21.
Departments will send representatives who will staff booths and answer questions about the positions, the qualifications needed and the application process.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Information Officer Mike Taylor, speaking at the February board of health meeting, said retirement is responsible for a number of the vacancies.
“It’s somewhat unprecedented. That’s probably the new word for 2022, unprecedented,” Taylor said. “The great resignation is not a myth, it’s a reality.”
Taylor said health departments are being surveyed to see what can be done to improve recruitment. Discussions also are ongoing about how Pitt can offer attractive starting salaries without harming existing staff, Taylor said.
There are some limitations, because the health department’s hiring practices are governed by the state Department of Human Resources.
Kimberly Hardy, the county’s director of nursing and director of personal health, serves on the North Carolina Institute of Medicine’s task force on the future of public health, Taylor said.
The task force is in discussions about making it easier for public health to hire new graduates for introductory nursing jobs. Experience requirements currently in place prevent many newly graduated nurses from taking public health jobs.
The challenges at public health are shared by other county departments, officials said.