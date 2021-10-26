As North Carolina noted another decline in COVID-19 rates over the past two weeks, Pitt County health officials are looking for ways to make vaccines accessible to people of all ages.
Dr. John Silvernail, director of the Pitt County Department of Public Health, said on Tuesday that the county is ready for a rollout of vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years as soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
“We have preordered, and a number of other providers have preordered in the county,” Silvernail said. “Across the state there will be over 400,000 doses available across multiple platforms, to include local health departments, pediatricians, hospitals. The chain pharmacies will also have some of that as well.”
Pitt County has recorded 470 cases across the last 14 days, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard. Twenty-nine cases have been reported since Monday. On Oct. 5, the county recorded 611 new cases over a 14-day span, the dashboard showed.
Keeping children safe from COVID continues to be a priority, even with numbers declining. Silvernail said that he has recommended to the Pitt County School Board that masking remain in place for students and staff. The board votes on that decision every 30 days, and will vote again on Nov. 1.
Silvernail also said that there has been no decision made to ease quarantine limits or relax other restrictions on classroom students. Certain districts have called for action to keep students in the classroom, but Silvernail said that Pitt County should continue to follow state guidelines.
“One of the things you have to realize with the number of kids that were quarantined this year is that we were at full occupancy with a virus that was much more infectious than the original strain,” Silvernail said. “When we look at the January peak, we were about 200 cases per week in the zero to 17 age group, and during the delta peak we hit about 400 cases per week.”
“The numbers in that group have fallen as well,” Silvernail said. “We will consider relaxing some of those restrictions as the state allows us to relax them. I advise the school board but I cannot control what the school board does. Some school boards are choosing to take less stringent measures. Some … have also been chastised by the state for doing so.
It is a fine line," he said. "Certainly, we want to keep the kids in school. We know many of the kids are behind and we want them to receive their education in person, but we also need to protect them and the faculty and staff of the schools as well.”
It was important that the public be aware of the differences between third doses of the vaccine — something the county has had available for several weeks — and booster shots, Silvernail said.
He said that third doses are given to individuals who may have compromised immune system and may not have responded to their initial doses. The FDA and Center for Disease Control approved boosters last week, but they are for those whose immunizations may have lost some efficacy over time, Silvernail said.
“Boosters are given to those who have had a decline in immunity because of time since vaccination,” Silvernail said. “We have seen with both the Pfizer and Moderna product that at around 180 to 200 days, there seems to be … some lost immunity from those vaccines. That is why the booster was approved, for them.”
Silvernail said that moving into the fall, barring a new variant appearing, the county should fare well in its battle against the virus.
“There is a lot of immunity in the community both from natural disease and from vaccination at this point,” Silvernail said. “Right now we are at 52 percent of the county as partially vaccinated. Fourty-eight percent of the county is fully vaccinated and we are going to start to give some (vaccines) to children in the near future, once we get into that demographic.”
“We also bear well because there are more treatments available," Silvernail said. "We have monoclonal antibodies available, the Merck post-infection pill may be coming soon as well.
"I think there is some light on the horizon."