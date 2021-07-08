A few more arms showed up for COVID-19 vaccines during a clinic held Wednesday as many Pitt County residents continue to show little interest in receiving the shot.
A clinic hosted by the Pitt County Health Department at Eastern Carolina Vocational Center on North Greene Street vaccinated about a dozen ECVC employees. Workers received their first or second shot of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
ECVC employees are 66 percent vaccinated, said Christina Bell, director of employment services. She had hoped more people would turn out for the clinic, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread.
“We all know that COVID in any variant can cause death, or serious respiratory issues, and long-term conditions, even if you recover,” she said. “You can still pass and spread the infection to those who may not be protected. So, we are not only risking our own health (by not getting the shot), we are risking the health of those we love.”
Tyson Lee Younger, a material handler at ECVC said he got his second dose Wednesday. “I can’t lose. I already got my first one and didn’t get sick. I got my second one because I want to do right by my family. I want my brother and them to get it too. He hasn’t thought about it.
My job — I know they care about me, so whatever they get me is good for me. I got it because I know it will work for me. I got faith.”
The clinic was open to the community and ECVC employees. Ellen Jackson, director of Contract Management, said it gave ECVC workers a convenient place to get their shot.
Stacey Lane, janitorial manager at ECVC, admitted she probably would not have been vaccinated had the business not had a clinic. “Because I am allergic to a lot of stuff so I’m just nervous. I’ve seen everybody else do theirs and they are OK, so I’ll give it a try.”
The workers joined 75,563 other Pitt County residents who have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. That’s 1,039 more than had at least one dose as of June 28, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
That accounts for about 42 percent of the population, DHHS reported, up from 41 percent nine days ago. The numbers also include Pitt County’s portion of an upward adjustment of vaccination totals conducted statewide on June 30 to accurately reflect vaccines administered by CVS and Walmart. The adjustment increased the statewide total by 621,198 doses, DHHS reported.
The total number of fully vaccinated people in the county reached 71,384 by Wednesday, 39 percent of the population. A total of 20,560 people have been infected with the virus and are presumed to have some immunity. More than 50 percent of the county’s 190,000 people have no protection from the virus.
As of Wednesday, the death toll in Pitt County remained at 96. Statewide 13,460 people have been killed. Fifty-three percent of the population was fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday and 56 percent had received at least one dose.
The county’s rate of new cases was 54 per 100,000 over a 14-day period, DHHS reported on Wednesday. That compares 42 per 100,000 on June 28 and 60 per 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 61 people tested positive for the virus in Pitt in the seven-day period between June 30 and Tuesday, according data reported Wednesday. That compares to 41 positive tests in Pitt between June 22-28, the last period checked by The Reflector.
About 4.4 percent of tests in Pitt County were positive as of Tuesday, the most recent date for the data, up from 3.8 percent on June 26.
Vidant Health reported 24 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday in its facilities, compared to 30 as of June 27. Statewide hospitalizations rose to 415 on Tuesday from 368 on June 27.