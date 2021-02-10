State officials on Tuesday touted efforts to ensure traditionally underserved populations receive equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
North Carolina has seen a 65 percent increase in the weekly number of first doses administered to its black population over the past four weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper reported in an afternoon news conference.
He said 18 percent of the vaccines administered in the state went to black recipients the week of Feb. 3 vs. 11 percent the week of Jan. 13. Blacks make up 22 percent of North Carolina’s population.
The state has seen less progress in reaching the Hispanic community, where rates have stayed around 2 percent of vaccines administered in the state, Cooper reported.
“Speed is critical, but we are also emphasizing equity,” Cooper said. “Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by this devastating pandemic, and the state is working to reduce the high rates of sickness this population is experiencing.”
Among Pitt County residents, blacks have received about 23 percent of 22,127 first vaccine doses administered, according to data reported Tuesday on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Whites have received about 70 percent, Asians about 3 percent. The Hispanic/non-Hispanic breakdown was 2 percent/98 percent.
Blacks have received about 14 percent of 6,261 second doses administered to Pitt residents, according to Tuesday’s data. Whites have received about 78 percent, Asians about 5 percent. The Hispanic/non-Hispanic breakdown was 3 percent/97 percent.
According to census data, blacks make up about 34 percent of the county’s population and whites make up about 62 percent. Hispanics, which can include indigenous people and people of African and European descent, make up about 3 percent of the population here. Asians account for less than 1 percent.
The state is requiring all vaccine providers to collect race and ethnicity data, according to a news release issued on Tuesday. It also is prioritizing a portion of its weekly vaccines to events that focus on underserved communities. Pitt County Health Department officials said they are working with church groups to distribute their allotments.
The state also is allocating a baseline weekly amount of vaccine based on county population to ensure geographic equity with the vaccine available in all 100 counties, the release said. The state Department of Health and Human Services has formed a team to track and provide technical assistance to vaccine providers to ensure they are hitting targets for speed and equity
“We are embedding equity into all aspects of our vaccine plan and holding ourselves and vaccine providers accountable for ensuring that underserved and marginalized communities have access to vaccines,” DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said. “The vaccine is still in short supply, but all North Carolinians will have a spot to get their shot.”
The state continues to engage historically marginalized communities and share accurate information from trusted messengers. Charles Evans, president of the N.C. Association of Black County Officials and Chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday encouraged everyone, especially people of color, to get their vaccine when it’s their turn.
“Some black and brown citizens may mistrust the vaccine, and I understand why based on longstanding and continuing racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system,” Commissioner Evans said. “I trust the vaccines because they have been tested. They are safe and effective. If we are going to gain control of our lives, we need to get vaccinated.”
Last week, North Carolina became one of the first states in the country to release statewide race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 vaccines. DHHS added new county demographic data including data by race, ethnicity, gender, and age group for COVID-19 vaccinations to the vaccine data dashboard.
NCDHHS also expanded its COVID-19 vaccine help center to answer people’s questions and help them determine when they are eligible for a vaccine. The hotline, 888-675-4567, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, and how to find vaccine locations and transportation services.
Clusters, District Court
East Carolina University announced Tuesday it identified two clusters of COVID-19 cases in two residence halls.
Five cases were identified within Ballard Hall-West, formerly Gateway-West, and five cases have been identified in White Hall.
Ballard Hall-West is located on College Hill and White Hall is located on the West End which is near downtown Greenville.
A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases.
Contact tracing has been initiated, ECU reported. Anyone determined to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted directly and provided further guidance, the university said. Close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Overall, cases at ECU have been declining since the start of the school year, according to its dashboard. Sixty new cases total have been reported in the past seven days as of Monday, down from 106 the previous seven-day period.
As of Monday, 14 students were in quarantine or isolation on campus and 160 self-reported the status off of campus.
A COVID-19 incident also led to changes in Pitt County District Court times this week.
Pitt County Chief District Court Judge Galen Braddy announced that due to sanitation efforts and a need to quarantine staff, cases set for Feb. 9-12 will be continued.
“Public health and safety are our priority as we support each other in our continuing efforts to provide critical court services,” Braddy said.
First appearances held at the Pitt County Detention Center will operate daily at 8:30 a.m. via HomeWAV. Felony first appearances for individuals who post bond the day prior will be conducted in DC01 at 10 a.m.
Requests for ex partes will be heard at noon in DC01. For hearings on other emergency matters, contact the District Court Judges Office at 695-7270
Superior and Small Claims court and hearings before the clerk will remain on schedule and the courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office will stay open.
Only those with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.
For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.