The number of Pitt County residents who received the COVID-19 vaccine last week fell to its lowest level since large-scale vaccination efforts ramped up here.
According to data published Monday on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, 63,066 residents had received at least a partial vaccination by Sunday. That’s just 796 more than the 62,270 mark reached April 18 after more than 8,000 people got a shot in a week’s time.
The decline came while health officials largely paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine due to a small number of women suffering blot clots. The FDA and CDC on Friday again cleared the vaccine for use.
More than 5,000 people a week had been getting vaccinated since mid-February, according to DHHS data tracked by The Daily Reflector. The number dropped to 3,121 between March 28 and April 4, then to 2,346, between April 4-11. It jumped to 8,143 between April 11-18.
As of Sunday, 54,476 residents were fully vaccinated, or 30 percent of the population, DHHS reported. A total of 8,830 people were partially vaccinated.
A slight decrease in the number of new cases was reported after three weeks of increases. The DHHS dashboard said there were 285 new cases between April 20 and Monday, about 40 new cases a day.
That compares about 42 cases a day April 13-19; 34 a day between April 6-12; 23 a day between March 30 and April 5; and 17 a day between March 23-29.
New cases since January had declined consistently in Pitt County through March 22. The number of deaths remains at 86.
Statewide, 1,334 new cases were reported on Monday, compared to 1,380 on April 19; 1,469 on April 12; 1,054 on April 5; 1,372 on March 30; and 1,248 on March 22. The daily high was 11,581 cases on Jan. 9.
About 6.5 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 6.8 percent on April 17; 6.9 percent on April 10; and 6 percent on April 3. The numbers for Pitt County were at 7.6 percent, compared to 7.1 percent April 17; 5.2 percent on April 10; and 3.6 percent on April 3.
Vidant Health reported 61 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, compared to 62 this time last week. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 1,076 on Sunday from 1,096 on April 18 and 904 last April 11.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 13 new cases among students and staff between April 20-26, compared to 24 new cases April 13-19 and 29 between April 6-12.
A total of 26 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, compared to 63 on April 19, 54 on April 12 and 116 April 5.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 25 new cases and 148 quarantines among on-campus students and staff between April 16-22, compared to reported three new cases and 29 quarantines between April 12-15, the first days back from spring break.
Real-time data among students and staff on and off campus on Monday showed 52 active cases and 547 quarantines. That compares to 48 active cases and 416 quarantines this time last week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed that outbreaks continued at three facilities: MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation, PruittHealth Farmville and Universal Health Care Greenville.
The vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 16. For appointments, visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com, studenthealth.ecu.edu/covid/ or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.