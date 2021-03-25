Several groups are collaborating to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday in the Belvoir area.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holly Hill Church, 4212 Porter Road, and is open to everyone who is eligible under N.C. guidelines.
Appointments are required and registration is ongoing 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 367-8779 or 367-9708.
Currently, all people 65 years of age or older are eligible for the vaccine. Teachers, school support staff, child care providers, frontline essential workers and adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of illness also are eligible, as are people with chronic illness and current and former smokers.
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is hosting the clinic in collaboration with CAREE (Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality) and the Pitt County Health Department.
AMEXCAN has been advocating for local communities to have more access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a news release said. The initiative “Unidos Contra el COVID-19” (United Against COVID-19) was developed by AMEXCAN to identify its efforts.
The team has been collaborating with community-based organizations, hospitals, and public health departments to organize vaccination events for underserved populations. The event is open to everyone.
E-mail martizam@amexcannc.org with questions about Unidos Contra el COVID-19 and other AMEXCAN initiatives.