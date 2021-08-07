To start with, I’m pissed!
What in the world is wrong with our leadership? We have a global health issue which we have the means to reduce significantly. We can protect the health of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people. We can get small businesses back into the mindset of only “normal” business risks and reduce or eliminate many of the expensive COVID protocols. But what are we doing? We have a subset of idiots screaming about “their rights” not to get vaccinated and businesses afraid to anger them. We have federal and local governments afraid to implement requirements for fear of angering them.
That is the purpose of government: to protect its citizens. If a contingent of idiots scream, it’s my right to drive 110 mph on U.S. 264, tough, the speed limit is 70. This is done to protect everybody. If we were a nation of educated, rational citizens and corporations who operated in the publics’ best interest, we would need fewer regulations — but we are not. That’s why we have stop signs, stop lights, government agencies to check our meat, our seafood, our air and water quality. (Many of these have unfortunately been weakened). We need to be protected from “them” and ourselves. We already have required immunizations if you want to go to public or private school. Let’s do the same with the COVID vaccine. This is a common sense “regulation” to protect the health of our population.
The state of California has just required all state employees to be vaccinated. This includes the entire university system. Many hospitals have done the same (this should be a no-brainer for all of them). A few other universities in other states are also seeing the light and implementing these policies. Governors can legally mandate vaccinations for all adults in their states, but like most of our “leaders,” they are extremely hesitant to do so.
Wouldn’t it be smart to require vaccinations to attend or work at any public school or university? Or if you want to fly, you must be vaccinated. Unfortunately, we are past the point of our citizens doing the right thing voluntarily. Leaders, show some vision and backbone — if you want to work at or attend school, mandate the vaccine. Think of the all the costs and aggravations that could then be eliminated. Not to mention the overall improvement in safety to students, faculty, staff, and the local community. If folks have a legitimate health issue with being vaccinated, there can be exceptions. The vaccine is safe.
Any local businesses interested in stepping up and requiring proof of vaccination to enter said business would be welcomed by tens of thousands. Yes, you will anger and lose some customers, but I guarantee you will gain many more thankful and loyal ones who can now feel safe in your store. Their customers will also have the added benefit that they are surrounded by fewer idiots.
Wouldn’t it be nice to get rid of the masks, not worry if the person you are standing next to is infected, reduce the spread of this disease and its mutations, and generally get back to normal? Hey, elected officials, boards of trustees, local school boards, chancellors, principals, CEOs — show some courage and do the right thing!
Dan Thomas is a licensed general contractor and real estate broker and a teaching instructor with ECU’s Department of Construction Management.