The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Pitt County residents slowed last week while the number of new cases dropped significantly, according to new data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Four new deaths related to the virus also have been reported.
A total of 32,319 doses of vaccine had been administered to county residents as of noon on Monday, according to the DHHS dashboard. That’s an increase of 5,324 from the 26,995 reported on Feb. 8. Closer to 7,000 doses were administered the previous seven days, according to state data reported last week.
Pitt County Health Department officials reported last week that limited supply of vaccine had prompted them and Vidant Health officials to halt work at the mass vaccination they operate at the Greenville Convention center for multiple days since it opened in January. It was set up to run seven days a week if supplies were available.
Vaccine is distributed from the federal level to the states. North Carolina distributes its allocation to counties based on their population. Vidant Health officials said last week that the reality of supplies limits local efforts and they remain committed to advocating for an equitable amount of the vaccine.
“Vidant’s large-scale vaccine site is capable of administering more than 3,000 vaccines per day — if we have the supplies,” a statement from the health system said. “Despite the limited nature of the vaccine, we are still meeting our initial goal of more than 4,000 doses per week.”
In all, 23,454 first doses had been administered according to Monday’s count. The number represents 13 percent of the county’s population. A total of 8,865 second doses had been administered to 5 percent of the population.
Currently, people 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination along with frontline health care workers, long-term care residents and workers, and others who are at high risk of illness and exposure. Eligibility will be expanded Feb. 24.
Visit www.vidanthealth/vaccinate to make appointments for the mass vaccination site. Walgreens pharmacies in North Carolina also have begun administering the vaccine. Visit walgreens.com to make appointments.
Cases
A total of 573 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pitt County between Feb. 8-15, an average of about 81 new cases a day. That’s down from about 107 new cases a day between Feb. 2-7, 93 between Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 109 between Jan. 19-25 and 119 between Jan. 12-18.
DHHS reported on Sunday that four more county residents had died from COVID-19, bringing the local total to 76. Vital records indicate more than that have died, but the state dashboard has not recorded them.
Vidant Health reported 142 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 172 the same time last week, and 180 before that. As many as 240 people have been hospitalized at Vidant. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 1,941 on Sunday. That’s down from 2,339 last Sunday.
About 7.7 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, down from 8.6 this time last week. The numbers were identical for Pitt County.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 2,458, down from 3,084 Feb. 8.
Institutions
East Carolina University on Monday reported 67 new cases among students and staff from Feb. 8-15, up slightly from 60 between Feb. 2-7. A total of 106 cases were reported between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 and 124 the previous week.
A total of 129 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, down from 179 reported Feb. 8 and 203 on Feb. 1.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported 28 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 5-11. That was down from 39 cases between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 78 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 750 quarantines for the combined groups.
That is down from 98 active cases and 905 quarantines reported for the combined groups on Feb 8. The real-time data does not separate on and off-campus cases.
D.H. Conley High School on Monday had the highest number of active cases, eight, while Elmhurst Elementary Schools had the highest number of quarantines, 45.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday continued to list 12 ongoing outbreaks:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: eight staff and 16 residents with one death, up from 12 residents.
- Brookdale Dickinson Avenue: two staff members.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: three staff and six residents.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: four staff and two residents.
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: six staff members and 35 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: three staff members.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 44 staff and 54 residents; one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: three staff and one resident.
- Spring Arbor: 19 staff and 34 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 12 staff.
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.