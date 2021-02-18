A new variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Pitt County, where limited vaccine supply continues to be a concern as more groups become eligible for their doses, officials said Wednesday.
The South African variant was confirmed in Pitt via random sequencing conducted through Vidant Medical Center’s lab. John Silvernail, Pitt County health director, said during a weekly news briefing that the public should not be alarmed.
“There were two tests identified as the South African variant,” Silvernail said. “When we went back and reviewed the contact tracing, we identified a third individual in that household who was sick prior to the two individuals who were sampled. We believe that individual to have been the source of the variant. We have asked the hospital lab to sequence that and see if that individual also had the South African variant. I want to stress that all three of those individuals now have recovered.”
The variant is clinically indistinguishable from the standard COVID-19, Silvernail emphasized. The same symptoms are presented. Variants have also not displayed as having an effect on the spike protein which serves as the foundation of most vaccines.
As far as the vaccination process goes, demand greatly outweighs supply. Silvernail and Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, both said that supply continues to be an issue. Group 1, consisting of healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents, as well as Group 2, adults 65 and over, are currently active in terms of vaccine administration. On Feb. 24, educators and childcare workers also will be eligible.
“Demand and eligibility for the vaccine outweigh supply,” Silvernail said. “As you know from the governor’s press conference last week, teachers, faculty and staff and childcare workers will open next week. … At this time we are not being given a separate allocation for teachers or school staff, so we are going to have to redistribute the vaccine that we have.”
“We feel we’ve saturated some of that first group in terms of health care,” Silvernail said. “We know we haven’t saturated that 65 or older group. We have taken a good bite out of it but we haven’t saturated it. I think we are going to continue to supply vaccines to that group and then redistribute some to begin covering childcare and those who work for the school. Myself, Dr. Waldrum and other key players are going to have a call Monday to get to the root of those 65 and older.”
While a request for special-event vaccines for teachers will likely be made, officials made it clear that the process of vaccinating teachers would take time.
“I think what people heard, at least if they were school teachers, was roll up your sleeve,” Silvernail said. “We can request vaccines for special events but there is no guarantee that it will be approved. Every other county and district in the state is likely to make that same request.”
Waldrum and Silvernail also noted that inclement weather across the country could have an impact on Greenville’s vaccine shipments.
“Late last night the supply was on trucks and had been routed,” Waldrum said. “We think right now that the supply will make it to Greenville, but the weather patterns have had a big impact on a national level. We do not think it will be an issue in Greenville, however.”
Vidant and the health department have reported that the mass vaccination site they are operating at the Greenville Convention Center cannot operate seven-days a week because of the short supply, but it has hit its goal of vaccinating 4,000 people a week. Visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate to make an appointment.
Walgreen’s Pharmacies, aside from the location at 103 Greenville Blvd., also are administering vaccines. Their allotment of 100 shots per week does not count against the county’s total. Visit walgreens.com to make an appointment.
The N.C. Department on Health and Human Services was reporting on Wednesday that a total of 34,943 doses of vaccine had been administered to Pitt County residents. That was 2,624 more than the DHHS dashboard reported on Monday.
A total of 23,595 first doses had been administered to about 13 percent of the county’s population; 11,348 second doses had been administered to 6 percent of the population. The dashboard says data is from Dec. 14-Feb. 16.
The majority of first doses, about 38 percent, have gone to people 65-74; people 75 and older have received 22 percent; ages 25-49, 22 percent; 50-64, 14 percent; and 18-24, 3 percent. Women have received 61 percent of first doses and men 39 percent.
The majority of second doses, 34 percent, have gone to those age 25-49; people 65-74 received 21 percent, as did people 75 and older; ages 50-64 got 19 percent and 18-24 received 5 percent. The female-male breakdown was 62 percent and 38 percent.
Silvernail reported new cases are trending in a positive direction.
As of Tuesday, 1,279 were reported over the past 14 days, down from 1,417 on Feb. 1. An estimated 92 percent of those who have had COVID-19 in Pitt County have recovered and the percentage of tests returning positive has gone from 9.9 percent on Feb. 1 to 7.1 percent Tuesday.
Four new deaths were reported over the weekend bringing the toll to 76. It unclear when the deaths occurred.