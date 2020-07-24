Olivia Wynne Branch is the vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road.
Branch began selling produce at an open air market was located beside the old Plaza Theater near what is now Mellow Mushroom.
Early morning in July 1976 her routine was to take out a barn of tobacco, then go to the farmers market, she said.
“My mother, brother and I had gathered the vegetables the day before. I sold out of the trunk of my grandfather’s car without shade or shelter,” she said.
After college and a full time job, the old farmers market was abandoned but the garden was still full of vegetables, she said.
“After retirement, I returned to selling vegetables at the market. I have a small garden that I enjoy taking care of. My garden is on a family farm in the Pactolus community. I do my own planting, plowing and picking, using a tractor that my father plowed tobacco with for many years,” she said.
At the market, she endeavors to provide quality vegetables and flowers whenever she has an excess.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Masks are required for vendors and clients.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov, visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.