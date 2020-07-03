Peaches N Cream Natural Soaps is the vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road. Deborah Howard is founder and operators the family-owned business in Greenville.
Peaches N Cream evolved from Howard’s efforts to help her grandson with a severe eczema condition. She learned from her mother that old-fashioned lye soap would help his skin condition and do much more. “So my mother gave me my Great Grandma Effie’s recipe from the 1920s and ... lye soap was made!” Howard said.
After the curing process, she tried it and, to her surprise, it helped his eczema, she said. “I made several batches and gave away samples. People noticed a positive difference in their skin. My mother helped me perfect the recipe and I was on my way.”
All of the soaps are handmade using melt-and-pour, cold-process and hot-process methods, with all-natural ingredients. “We use the finest, organic grade oils, butters, honey, natural clay, botanical, essential oils and fragrances,” Howard said.
The oil and lye go through the process of saponification (making of the soap). After curing, there is no lye present in the soap. What is left is a luxurious bar of soap. Varieties include Papa’s Pine Tar, Tallow and Tea Tree, to name a few, as well as vegan and goat’s milk soaps.
Being hand-made, the soaps will vary in texture, color and appearance between batches. No two will be exactly the same.
“I believe this is part of the appeal of using and enjoying hand-made soap,” Howard said.
The soaps are good for eczema, dry skin, acne, dandruff, psoriasis, poison ivy and poison oak. “We have the best soaps, shea mixes, body oils, face, shaving and hair products,” Howard said.
The soaps are not cures, but can relieve and help symptoms, she said, an offer a homegrown alternative to soaps on the grocery shelves.
Most soaps include cleansers, detergents and synthetic fragrances have effects on the skin, destroying the elasticity, preventing collagen production and promoting wrinkles, Howard said. They damage the skin’s natural beauty and radiance while drying it to excess.
“We are dedicated to consistently providing high customer satisfaction by rendering excellent service and quality products,” Howard said. “We strive to share with you the difference real soap and skin products can make on the condition of your skin.”
Peaches N Cream is among many vendors at the market who offer a variety of local products including produce, meats, baked goods, crafts and more. It is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. All are working with social distancing guidelines. Only one person is allowed at a table at a time.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov and visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.