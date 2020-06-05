John and Ilene Romeo are vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, across from Alice Keene Park.
Romeo Creations is a small family owned farm in Dudley and Faison, which are south of Goldsboro in Wayne and Duplin counties.
“We have been happy members of the Leroy James Farmers Market for the last eight years,” Ilene said. The Romeos were also vendors at the Goldsboro Farmers Market for 10 years.
Ninty-five percent of the Romeos’ products are home-grown or hand-crafted. Products include farmed vegetables, pork rinds, wheat chips, boiled peanuts (Cajun and plain) and handmade soaps by Ilene Romeo.
Other offerings include jumbo green peanuts (ready the third week of July), heirloom tomatoes: Purple Cherokee, Carolina Gold, German Johnson, Mr. Stripey (ready the first week in July), corn, Bodacious, Silver Queen, Peaches and Cream, beans: Dixie Lee, Crowder. Cole crops all year are beets, kale, turnips and collards.
“If we do not grow it, we seek out local farmers in Sampson, Duplin and Wayne Counties,” Ilene Romeo said.
The Romeos are among many vendors at the market, which is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. All are working with social distancing guidelines. Only one person is allowed at a table at a time.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.