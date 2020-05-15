Jean and Mike Sprong of Nanny Jean’s Olde Tyme Goodies are Saturday’s vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, across from Alice Keene Park.
Jean has been at the Leroy James Farmers Market for 10 years. She offers home-baked, made-from-scratch goodness, including cakes, pies with homemade crusts and other specialties.
Mike’s Old Tyme Goodies include, granola, cheese straws, pimento cheese and oatmeal soap. Mike Spong is also a gardener, bringing to market organic spring produce and yummy homegrown tomatoes through the summer and fall.
The two are among many vendors at the market each week. For pre-orders call: 341-4487 or email jeansbakedgoods@yahoo.com.
The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. All are working with social distancing guidelines. Only one person is allowed at a table at a time.
Items available include farm-fresh free-range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.