A “bazaar” sight greeted trekkers of the Greenville pedestrian bridge on First Street this week, with vendors and customers hailing their experience at The Market at Town Common’s debut while offering suggestions for improvement.
The market which will run monthly on Wednesdays through August attracted 21 vendors hawking meat, baked goods, crafts and more unconventional wares like hammock massages to a crowd of customers from 5-8 p.m.
The variety of vendors was appealing to Stephen Atkinson and his wife, Terry Atkinson, who picked up a loaf of sourdough bread as well as calendula flowers which will be used to make an orange calendula cake.
Stephen Atkinson said the market’s layout reminds him of the Italian Ponte Vecchio, a bridge in Florence that features an open-air market, though he would like to have a few more food truck options.
“This is a great idea,” he said. “I’d just like to have a little more food here. You’ve got one taco truck up there and then the shaved ice.
“I understand this is once a month. I hope it takes off a little more than that to be viable. Every two weeks at least. It’s a great idea. ... We’ll come back in a month.”
The bread, sold by Merrie Boone of Merrie’s Family Kitchen was a hot item. Her stock was sold out within 45 minutes. Boone also enjoyed the venue and the chance to mingle with other vendors, especially with Wednesday being her first foray into a pop-up market setting.
“It gives me exposure,” Boone said. “I get to meet people I would never cross paths with and it gets my name out there.
“There’s a food truck up there, I mean, I don’t have any criticisms really. Maybe providing extra tables or tents for people who forgot? I didn’t have a tent so I had to drive to my church to go get one. It would be nice to have extra supplies.”
Other first-timers in the market space included Jamie Murphy and Brent Murphy from Murphy Cattle and Beef in Snow Hill, who said getting into a face-to-face sales setting rather than marketing over social media is great for their business.
Callee Smith of Cal.Brea Creations, an all-purpose baked goods and craft seller, said she started her business in February and was grateful to have her first chance to sell in Greenville after working markets in Bath and other parts of the state.
The new market is a change for some Pitt County businesses and customers who had become acquainted with the former Umbrella Market, which started in 2007 but took a break for this summer after Uptown Greenville, a private, nonprofit group focused on revitalizing the city’s downtown area, said in March that the Evans Street staple needed an update to meet customer and vendor needs.
COVID-19 closed the Umbrella Market in 2020 and it operated with limited capacity in 2021. The market, which previously operated every Wednesday from mid-May through August, closed June 29 in 2022.
Kelly Clare, a customer at Wednesday’s affair, said she has frequented Greenville markets including the Umbrella Market. She praised the setup on the bridge, adding that parking was accessible and that it was a good way to get locals who might not venture to the Town Common in the area.
Clare said she would like to see some fresh produce on the bridge, but she appreciated the exposure to new vendors she had not seen before.
Beth Fitch and Macy Cowan picked up some bread and items for their dogs. Fitch said that the market was similar to Umbrella, though with fewer food trucks, and that accessibility is not a problem for people like her who work in the downtown area. Parking on First Street and at the Town Common is free and does not fall under the city’s paid parking plan.
Cowan also said she’d appreciate more food options.
Having worked in open-air spaces for the past five years, including two or three at the Umbrella Market, Miranda Alexander of The Happier Head Co. understands it can be different when a new tradition comes around.
“I don’t feel like it’s quite as accessible,” Alexander said. “You can kind of see it from the road, but the Umbrella Market was something that drew a lot of attention because it was right smack dab in the middle of everything going on.
“Obviously, I’m not quite sure yet until it’s over to see how the crowd’s going to be.”
She said more signage might help but it’s really a matter of accruing the word-of-mouth advertising that the new event doesn’t have yet compared to the almost 15-year-old tradition of Umbrella Market. Still, the city and community stepping in to fill its gap is welcome to her, she said.
“This is so new,” Alexander said. “We’re trying to get the word out but there’s only so much you can push in such a short period of time. I think it’s great that they are coming up with different ways, different ideas of things to do in place of the Umbrella Market. I can speak for other vendors that the Umbrella Market is the thing we look forward to in the summer in Greenville. It’s the same routine, schedule.
“For me, it was kind of guaranteed money for my business every week.”
Upcoming dates for the Market at Town Common are June 7, July 12 and Aug. 23.