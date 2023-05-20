A “bazaar” sight greeted trekkers of the Greenville pedestrian bridge on First Street this week, with vendors and customers hailing their experience at The Market at Town Common’s debut while offering suggestions for improvement.

The market which will run monthly on Wednesdays through August attracted 21 vendors hawking meat, baked goods, crafts and more unconventional wares like hammock massages to a crowd of customers from 5-8 p.m.


