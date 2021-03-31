Winterville Councilwoman Veronica Roberson decided to run for office because there were voices in her community that not being heard.
Roberson lives on the north side of town, which is divided by a set of north-south railroad tracks. Only a few roads cross the tracks to get from east to west. The council at the time wanted to close the crossing on the north side near W.H. Robinson Elementary School.
“Someone ran across it right into the school, and it was a freak accident,” said Roberson. “So we let them know how important that crossing was to the citizens.”
She and others campaigned to keep the crossing, got signatures, presented them to the council, and they voted to keep it open, she said.
The 68-year-old councilwoman first won a seat in 2007 and now is mayor pro tem. She said Thelma Harper was the first woman elected to office in Winterville and she also served as mayor pro tem.
“I had an unsuccessful run for a seat on the board in 1981,” said Roberson. “Between that time and the time that Thelma was elected in the 90s no other woman had stepped forward to run or to be seated as a member of the board, so I am the second woman to serve on the city council in Winterville.”
Roberson said that it is important for constituents to see themselves reflected in the larger society, especially in government.
“I’m not saying that people that don’t look like you can’t represent you, because we have had reps from our area that were very good about representing our people, responding to our needs and responding to requests,” said Roberson. “But it does make you feel that you have friends that understand what you need and will listen to you because they look like you.”
Roberson said that sometimes serving in public office is lonesome and can make people like her wonder if they are being a good representative.
“A white lady in town called me up, she said I heard that you will listen, and it made me feel so good because I do listen,” said Roberson. “She relayed her concerns about something going on in her community and I was able to contact the people that could help her with those concerns, she was satisfied with their help and it made me feel good that she felt comfortable calling me.”
Roberson said that she has had to face adversity being a woman in a male-dominated profession.
“I have experienced some sexism from men,” said Roberson. “Sometimes they make you feel like they know something that you don’t know, and of course with being a woman I will look at things differently than they do.
“We’ve come a long and we still have a long ways to go as far as race relations,” said Roberson. “It’s a battle and something to change people’s minds, but I applaud those changes that have occurred in the last year.”
Roberson said she is pleased to see more women and people of color getting involved with politics in local government across eastern North Carolina.
“I have gotten to know that in all of our towns and cities we have African-American people serving, and black women have stepped forward to serve and I really feel like we are speaking for those who maybe don’t have a voice,” said Roberson.
“With the example of Vice President Harris on the national level, we will have even more young women running for office,” said Roberson. “And those of us in office are encouraging others to come along because we know we will have to pass the baton to the next generations.”
Roberson said that many women in Winterville have shown interest in local government and that there are other women who are already serving, but she would love to see them in more departments.
“We have women serving in our rescue squads, fire department, police department, and our town manager is a woman,” said Roberson. “But I would like to see more women in administrative roles because where our town is concerned it still seems to be white-male dominated.”
The councilwoman is optimistic about the future, she said. She may even run for mayor, an office she ran for previously but was defeated.
“I’m praying about it, of course, for some divine direction on that, but I do plan to run again as far as right now is concerned,” said Roberson.
Roberson said that she hopes that her legacy in local government will be one that will inspire others to do the same
“I want people to know that I cared, I listened to their concerns and I tried my best to represent them to the best of my abilities,” said Roberson.