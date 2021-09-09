AYDEN — Don Sauls II was just 13 when the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
He still remembers the moment, the impact it had on his life and his decision to join the U.S. Army.
The young Sauls was sitting in English class in Tennessee when his teacher received a call in her classroom. She stopped class and turned on the news that stopped the nation in its tracks.
Sauls and his classmates joined millions watching worldwide as a second plane collided with the Twin Towers.
“It was surreal. The class was completely silent. I don’t think any of us at that moment really understood what was going on. It almost felt like we were watching a movie,” Sauls said.
“One of the most discerning facts was Ms. Bradshaw, who is usually a bright, bubbly, big personality teacher, she was absolutely still and absolutely silent. That added to the seriousness. That communicated to the class more so how serious it was.”
Before the attacks, Sauls had a vague ambition of joining the military. This changed when he heard President George Bush speak afterward.
“When President Bush addressed the nation and announced the plans to go to Afghanistan, that solidified my decision. I knew that this was my time to serve my country,” Sauls said.
He carried that feeling with him through his high school years and after his family moved to Grifton. He enlisted after graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School at age of 19.
“When I enlisted, I was proud, scared, dutiful. I felt like I was accomplishing a great feat,” Sauls said.
“It was my turn to go and do my part to bring justice to our nation.”
During this time, the U.S. and its allies were still engaged with Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
“I enlisted with the sole purpose of going,” Sauls said. “When I talked with the recruiter, I initially wanted to be a medic. But we talked more and, even though combat medics are deployed with and in action with combat arms, I wanted something more related to combat arms. That’s why I went with 19 Delta Cavalry Scouts.”
For 16 weeks, Sauls went through basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, before returning to his home in Grifton for a few weeks. During this time he worked with local recruiters and went around to high schools to talk to students.
He then was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, for eight months before being deployed to Iraq.
“By the time I got to Iraq, we had been there for more than seven years. “People were mostly grateful, very generous,” Sauls said.
Following his one-year deployment in Iraq, he returned to Fort Hood before being sent to Fort Carson, Colorado.
Nine months later, Sauls was sent to Afghanistan in the Badghis Province, where he stayed for one year.
“In Afghanistan, we were in a lesser developed region,” Sauls said. “The townspeople mostly seemed to be accepting of us. Some kept their distance. Our Afghan military counterparts were very enthusiastic.
“But of course there was always conflict.”
After serving four years in with the Army, Sauls was honorably discharged, leaving the life of service to begin his family. He and his wife now have a 3-year-old son and live in Ayden.
His desire to help people remained, and in 2017 he graduated from Pitt Community College Nursing Program with an associate’s degree.
He then began his dream civilian job with the neonatal intensive care unit at Vidant Health. Currently, Sauls works as a nurse case manager for the Kindred at Home health organization.
“When I was getting out of the military I still wanted to do something I felt like made a difference, something where I could give back,” Sauls said. “I always grew up hearing stories of the NICU nurses who cared for me when I was born because I was premature, and that was impactful.
“When I started thinking about what I could do to continue to make an impact that was one of the first things that came to mind,” he said. “I knew while I was in Afghanistan, and we made the decision to get out of the military, I made the decision to be a NICU nurse.”
The recent conflict and withdrawal of U.S. military from Afghanistan has affected Sauls and many other soldiers who served during the conflict.
The time spent there was not wasted and Sauls does not regret his time in service, he said.
“Especially with everything going on right now, I have had conversations with people I served with,” he said. “There are a lot of people struggling with what was it all for.
“I remind them that we liberated hundreds of families during our time there. We made lives safer while we were there, and there are children that were given opportunities that they may not have had otherwise,” Sauls said.
“Even if the window of opportunity wasn’t as long as people wanted it to be, we still helped to give them that opportunity.”