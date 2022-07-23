East Carolina University researchers continue to search for and recover missing aircraft and WWII personnel off the coast of Saipan through a project led by Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Associate Professor Jennifer McKinnon.

In June 1944, United States forces launched an amphibious assault on the island of Saipan. During that assault, 22 F6F-3 Hellcat aircraft were lost. Three — possibly four — of those aircraft went down near Tanapag Harbor, and the aircraft and pilots remain unaccounted for.


Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.