East Carolina University researchers continue to search for and recover missing aircraft and WWII personnel off the coast of Saipan through a project led by Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Associate Professor Jennifer McKinnon.
In June 1944, United States forces launched an amphibious assault on the island of Saipan. During that assault, 22 F6F-3 Hellcat aircraft were lost. Three — possibly four — of those aircraft went down near Tanapag Harbor, and the aircraft and pilots remain unaccounted for.
In March, McKinnon, an associate professor in the department of history and underwater archaeologist in the program in maritime studies, traveled to Saipan to lead a team of archeologists, divers, students and other specialists from around the United States in an effort to locate, identify and return missing pilots to their families. They collected samples of sediment and environmental DNA (eDNA) from seven, 2-by-2-meter squares, 50 centimeters deep, from the sites of three aircraft wrecks. Evaluation of the eDNA will indicate if the sediment contained human remains.
“It’s humbling to think we can play a small part in this important mission and potentially help bring closure to the families of missing service personnel,” said McKinnon, who has been working on recovery projects in Saipan for 15 years, describing the work as some of the most meaningful archaeology she has done so far.
McKinnon’s team, run in partnership with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), consisted of underwater archeologists from the Florida Public Archaeology Network at the University of West Florida and the nonprofit organization Ships of Discovery.
The team also provided a uniquely therapeutic, bonding experience for veterans and a group of former U.S. Special Operations Forces members from the Task Force Dagger Special Forces Foundation (TFDF). The foundation provides rehabilitative therapy programs for former service members and their families. They partnered with ECU in 2017 when McKinnon was introduced to the foundation by current ECU maritime studies graduate student and retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Pat Smith.
During the project, McKinnon and other ECU maritime studies faculty and staff trained the veterans on underwater archaeology techniques and skills. Then, veterans and members of the TFDF and DPAA performed the data collection under McKinnon’s supervision.
“For some, diving helps give back their sense of movement,” said McKinnon.
“The veterans learn teaching skills. They get a peer-to-peer experience, and coming together makes them feel like a team again.”
“The experience was wonderful,” Smith said. “There is a great deal of comradeship, and it was a perfect fusion of people with can-do attitudes that will not accept an answer of ‘I can’t’ when it comes to solving problems or accomplishing a mission.”
Smith also said he felt the opportunity was a way to continue to serve the U.S. by bringing “some semblance of relief to Gold Star families — that have a relative that is still missing in action or unaccounted for — knowing that someone is still looking for their loved ones.”
For McKinnon and ECU, this was the sixth collaborative mission with the DPAA and the third with TFDF. The next step of the project includes reporting on the results of the eDNA data collection and the success of the innovation of the programming with veterans.
This fall, McKinnon will provide training in remote sensing techniques that the group may use in its continued research.
Institute gives high school students introduction to teaching
High school students interested in pursuing careers in education had the opportunity to attend a free, two-day event at ECU.
The Pirate Institute for Rural Aspiring Teacher Educators (PIRATE), hosted by the College of Education, allowed rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to interact with current ECU education majors, faculty and staff to see if a teaching career would suit them.
“It was a great experience to meet other students who have the same interest in college as myself, especially meeting those few that I clicked with since they were even closer to my field of study,” said Brandon Dobra, a rising senior at J.H. Rose High School.
While attendees participated in typical college visit activities, such as touring campus and learning about the admissions process and college life, they also had the unique experience to plan a small lesson to teach their peers.
“My favorite part of the two-day experience was having the chance to teach a mini lesson,” said Jazmin Garcia, a rising senior at Johnston County Early College Academy. “It helped me practice and learn new tactics and skills needed to become a teacher.”
Giving high school students the opportunity to go beyond a regular college visit is extremely beneficial for their college decision-making process, said Dr. Justine Okerson, senior associate director of ECU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
“The undergraduate admission office was thrilled to play a role in the PIRATE Institute as we know the most important component of searching for a college is the experience of visiting the college in person, interacting with faculty, exploring our facilities and imagining their own educational journey while at ECU,” Okerson said.
The event was packed with activities relating to education, from a discussion on teaching careers and fundamentals to demonstrations of Mursion, a simulated program that helped provide a student teaching experience.
“If we can get them to campus, we have them hooked,” said Dr. Dionna Manning, director of the education community of scholars and education living learning community. “If we could get them here to connect with our current students and see the school spirit and passion and that our students and the faculty and staff want them here.”
Manning and Dr. Catrina Davis, the COE’s lead coordinator for professional development and student outreach, modeled the institute after the college’s academic days for prospective students. While they hoped for a successful first year, the turnout was beyond their expectations.
Originally, Manning and Davis planned for only one PIRATE Institute, but quickly changed plans to offer two institutes — one in May and one in June — to meet the high demand. ECU students successfully created a sense of community with program participants.
The institute’s main goal was to bring students genuinely interested in becoming a teacher to ECU’s campus to learn more about the program, but it also served as a pipeline to connect those students with the university. Current education students served as mentors and program leaders, building connections with the participants.
