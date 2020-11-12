Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, mainly cloudy during the afternoon with occasional rain likely, possibly heavy at times. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.