A North Carolina veterans organization had high praise for Pitt County following meetings with local leaders to find funding for programs that benefit those who served their country.
Jennifer Melton of Veterans Services of the Carolinas met with Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Maj. Chris Ivey of the Greenville Police Department during the week of Nov. 1 to discuss data collected at an Oct. 29 Stand Down. Melton said that data showed housing and shelter are the biggest needs for veterans in the area, with income support coming in as the second biggest need.
“A lot of our veterans are in the Greenville area,” Melton said. “Housing and shelter is our biggest need across the board (for veterans). We serve 74 counties and the most assistance requests are for housing and shelter, which could be emergency housing but also includes things like rental assistance or eviction prevention.”
Income support, particularly during the pandemic, can be help with bills or just money to get through the month, Melton said. She also said that Pitt County shows some interesting demographic data about the census’ recorded 6 percent veteran population.
“The interesting thing about Pitt is the high population of female veterans,” Melton said. “There is about one in 10 female veterans (nationally). In Pitt County, about 24 percent of the veterans who have contacted our network for services are women.
“We find that more providers are starting to lean toward having separate divisions to cater toward female veterans,” Melton said. “They do not like cross-population of any homeless groups and try to avoid male and females in the same room, veteran or otherwise. We are seeing more providers start to have programs focused on female veterans.”
Connelly said that he was grateful to have needs brought to his office that are backed by hard data. He also appreciated that VSC works through NCServes to use the county’s existing programs to help veterans.
“We had a very good discussion,” Connelly said. “I was very impressed with their data-driven approach toward addressing the needs of veterans. I have already had a meeting with the city manager’s office and asked her to reach out to the organization to see how we can partner in the future.”
“Pitt County is so progressive,” Melton said. “They are open to other avenues. Some of the programs that Sheriff Dance has implemented to reduce recidivism are truly groundbreaking work. I was excited about how open they were to try to help. I think Pitt and Greenville are doing an excellent job. The resources are there.”
Connelly said that Greenville’s exponential growth is increasing its veteran population. He said the area is well prepared for that growth.
“Many of them do have needs,” Connelly said of veterans finding their way to Greenville. “We have a wonderful VA clinic in our community with state-of-the-art equipment to treat our veterans. Something else that came up during our discussion that was impactful for me is that we do have Vidant Medical Center here. That is very attractive to veterans who have the option to go there for specialty procedures or that might not be offered at the clinic.
“That was a moment where I realized Greenville is a very attractive place for veterans and we are excited for that,” Connelly said. “We want to continue to welcome veterans and, as we continue to grow, I think we will continue to see more veterans. We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help take care of them because we owe it to them for all they did for us over the years.”
Melton said that her organization is “super invested” in Pitt County.
“Our executive director from our headquarters in Asheville is actually coming down in December to meet with Mayor Connelly,” she said. “That shows how invested we are in trying to make a difference in the community’s life.”
Melton plans to meet with Greenville Police Department Chief Chief Mark Holtzman, as well as the Pitt County Board of County Commissioners.
“We would like to have the county on our side,” Melton said. “Our programs can serve the entire county of Pitt, not just Greenville, and we would like to get more involved.”