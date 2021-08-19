Vidant Health is canceling elective surgeries because treating a growing number of COVID-19 patients is straining the system.
The system’s flagship hospital, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, is at more than 90 percent capacity, Vidant Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd said. Eighty-five percent capacity is considered full.
While the hospital has space for people who have unplanned medical emergencies, that space lessens with each new COVID-19 patient, he said.
“It becomes a community issue, but if you and I work together we can assure our resources can be available for the most vulnerable people here in eastern North Carolina,” Floyd said.
“The most important thing we are trying to get across today is we need the public’s help to limit the number of people who need those resources by wearing a mask and (getting a) vaccination.”
Vidant had 123 COVID patients in its nine-hospital system on Tuesday. Thirty-six were in intensive care units and 22 were on ventilators. The Greenville medical center had 73 of those patients with 19 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.
The intensive care unit is full but the hospital has the ability to add capacity. That becomes more difficult as hospitalizations increase, Floyd said.
Three hospitals in the Vidant system are over their capacity limitations and are in emergency capacity command centers to manage the increase. Floyd would not identify the three hospitals because patients are being shifted between facilities.
“I don’t want to alarm those communities prematurely,” he said.
More than 90 percent of COVID patients currently hospitalized in the Vidant system are unvaccinated, Floyd said.
Hospitalizations are up because COVID cases are increasing. In June, Vidant administered 3,000 COVID tests at one Greenville location and 10 percent were positive for the virus. Already in August, 6,000 tests have been administered and 22 percent are positive, he said. More than 90 percent of the positive tests were the delta strain, which is more easily transmissible.
Twenty elective surgeries were canceled on Tuesday.
“Our physicians have begun a process to review all the elective surgical procedures that are non-emergency to determine which of those may be postponed in the coming day,” Floyd said during a Wednesday news conference.
“Our surgical team is monitoring those patients and reviewing those cases on a daily basis and patients will be contacted directly if we choose to postpone or reschedule their procedures.”
People in eastern North Carolina need to wear masks and get vaccinated to prevent those numbers from increasing, Floyd said.
When the vaccines were first released, the focus was on vaccinating older, sicker people, the group that was catching the virus and ending up in intensive care on a ventilator, Floyd said.
“What we are seeing at the hospital are not those people,” he said. Now the predominant groups with COVID in intensive care are not vaccinated and are in the 25-49 age group.
The hospital has not treated anyone who had an adverse reaction to one of the vaccines, Floyd said.
There are several options for free vaccination appointments in the Greenville area:
- The Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, offers the Moderna vaccine for all people 18 and older. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at https://pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/
- Vidant Health offers vaccinations for people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd., and other locations. Appointments can be made by calling 847-8000 or visiting vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
- More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
“Our team members live in the same community. They are at the ball game, they are at the church, they are in the public spaces. When a nurse gets exposed and a nurse is sick, that also limits our ability to take care of the patients,” Floyd said.
Masking is a difficult issue. No one likes to wear a mask, Floyd said.
“From the perspective we hold in health care, no one is happy when they get sick from COVID,” he said.
Individuals who previously were opposed to masks and vaccinations, and who got the virus, now urge hospital officials to do more to compel people get vaccinated and mask up, he said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this week that individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines now can begin receiving an additional dose to better protect themselves from COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emerging data suggest some people with compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised. In addition, in small studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized post-vaccination cases.
It is not recommended that people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional dose at this time. There is not enough data on the safety and effectiveness of an additional vaccine dose.
To date, North Carolina has administered more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 59 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. And 63 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 87 percent of North Carolinians 65 and older.