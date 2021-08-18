Vidant Health announced today that it is canceling elective surgeries because it must treat a growing number of COVID-19 patients.
Vidant Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd said 20 elective surgeries were canceled on Tuesday.
"Our physicians have begun a process to review all the elective surgical procedures that are non emergent to determine which of those may be postponed in the coming day," Floyd said in a called news conference.
"Our surgical team is monitoring those patients and reviewing those cases on a daily basis, and patients will be contacted directly if we choose to postpone or reschedule their procedures."
Vidant had 123 COVID patients in its nine-hospital system on Tuesday. Thirty-six were in intensive care units and 22 were on ventilators. The Greenville medical center had 73 of the patients with 19 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.
More than 90 percent of COVID patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, Floyd said.
People in eastern North Carolina need to wear masks and get vaccinated to prevent those numbers from increasing, Floyd said.