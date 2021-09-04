Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 14.
How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost: $5
Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7.
Martin Community College/Building 1-14, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8
U.S. Cellular Store, 875 West 15th St., Washington, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 9.
Bethel Free will Baptist Church, 1936 Banks School Road, Kinston, noon-4 p.m., Sept. 12.
Jamesville Fire Department and EMS, 1035 Hayes St., noon-4:30 p.m., Sept. 12.
Chocowinity First Baptist Church, 230 N.C. 33 West, 2-6 p.m., Sept. 13.
Southwood Memorial Christian Church, 1027 N.C. 58 South, Kinston, 3-7 p.m., Sept. 13.
Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., Washington, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 15.
Farmville Methodist
Farmville United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 19. The anniversary will consist of worship at 10 a.m. followed by a catered meal, games for the whole family and music by 2Digh4. Events will be held during the week prior to the celebration. For more information, call the church office at 753-4803. Events are open to the public but reservations for the catered meal must be made by Sept. 10.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities operates a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is 355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharities Raleigh.org for more information.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at CopyPro Inc., 3103 Landmark St. The event will help CopyPro celebrate 50 years of service and provide members a networking opportunity. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/september-business-after-hours-1.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening, Sept. 10, in Grifton. For details, please send an email to agclassof76@gmail.com”
Operation Sunshine
A drive-through meal fundraiser benefiting Operation Sunshine, an after school program for girls, will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the facility, 1328 Chestnut St. Tickets are $10 and must be presented at pickup. Call 355-7981 or 916-7639.
Auditions
Whirligig Stage will host auditions from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 11-12 at Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Performers ages 12 and older are eligible to audition for “All Together Now!” This is a Nov. 14 theater event featuring some of the best hits from Broadway. Ages 15 and older are eligible to audition for “Godspell,” a story of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel of Matthew. A fee is charged for youth participating in “Godspell,” which will be performed Dec. 3. Performances will be held at the State Theatre, 110 W. Fifth St. Applications are also being accepted for production crew members. For more information, including a song options list or musical tracks to use for rehearsal, visit whirligigstage.com or email contact@whirligigstage.com.
Bookbag drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is accepting donation for a bulk purchase of bookbags and supplies for students in the Pitt County Schools system through Sept. 12. Make checks payable to the church at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, 27834, or bring them to the church office. A presentation will be made in October. Call 756-4869.
FFA Mum Sale
Greene Central FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for pick-up or delivery beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white in 8-inch pots for $4, 10-inch pots for $8, and 14-inch pots for $20 each. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8-12 on school days.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St. The concert will include Christian artists Jared Emerson, Aly Aleigha, Bob Lesnefsky and Drisco Soulrap. Proceeds will help improve the mission’s youth center and provide meals and supplies to teens. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food trucks will be at the venue. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer to reserve tickets. For more information call 781-910-6853.
Hispanic heritage recital
East Carolina University School of Music will host a National Hispanic Heritage Month recital at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature René Izquierdo, guitar. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The meeting will install the board of directors and thank membership and supporters. A brief update will be shared on operations and new programs, the Vaudeville Restoration Project, 50th Anniversary events in 2022, and more. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual “DV Through a Child’s Eyes” luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
