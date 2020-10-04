DSS holiday fund
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking donations to ensure foster children in its care will receive a visit from Santa and have a happy holiday. Send donations and contributions to the department at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27834-1695, Attn: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund. Contact Chandra Mewborn, 902-1244, chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov.
Greene flu shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment only to help maintain social distancing in the waiting area. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Call 747-8181 to schedule. Cost is $30. Cash, checks, MasterCard, VISA and Discover Card are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, please bring your card with you.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine is available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required, and vaccinations will be available for children 10 years old and older.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offers free COVID-19 Community Testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Dementia Friends: Learn how to be a dementia friend, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Know your Sewing Machine, a class for those who want to learn how to use their sewing machine, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Cost is $20 for the three-week session.
Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Drop ins welcome.
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 13. Drop ins welcome.
Christmas wreath class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Making Jewelry: Earrings, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Cost is $5.
Wills and Trusts — the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Gardening Class: Transplanting, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
Swim lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Youth arts events
The annual Youth Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 19, virtual presentations of artists and demonstrations will be shared on the social media pages of Youth Arts Festival partners, including Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts. Visit .facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil or facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.
Art fights cancer
Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting the Carter Williams Art Show Fundraiser from Sept. 28-Oct. 12. Virtual sales from the show support breast cancer research, education, community outreach and participating artists. Visit @JayceeParkarts on Facebook and @Jaycee_arts on Instagram. To donate artwork or for more information, contact Sara Caropreso at scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov and 329-4546.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. The tournament is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle as well. The event features 18 local business sponsors. Call 329-4560 for more information.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Fight human trafficking
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on an ongoing basis. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments at traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Souls to the polls
The Pitt County NAACP and Democracy NC are holding their second Faith Action Training at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tonya Foreman will be conducting a special Souls to the Polls training during the event. New information will be provided to follow up the meeting in early September. Email Mary Glazer of the Pitt County NAACP at mkglazer@me.com for a registration link.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.